U.S. commander overseeing attacks against alleged drug boats off Venezuela to retire

WASHINGTON — The Navy admiral who oversees military operations in the region where U.S. forces have been attacking alleged drug boats off Venezuela will retire in December, he and the Defense Secretary announced Thursday.

Adm. Alvin Holsey became the leader of U.S. Southern Command only in November, overseeing an area that encompasses the Caribbean Sea and waters off South America. These types of postings typically last between three and four years.

The news of Holsey's upcoming retirement comes two days after the U.S. military's fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean against a small boat accused of carrying drugs. The Trump administration has asserted it's treating alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force.

Frustration with the attacks has been growing on Capitol Hill. Some Republicans have been seeking more information from the White House on the legal justification and details of the strikes, while Democrats contend the strikes violate U.S. and international law.

Holsey said in a statement posted on the command's Facebook page that it's "been an honor to serve our nation, the American people and support and defend our Constitution for over 37 years."

"The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so," he said. "I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe."

U.S. Southern Command did not provide any more information beyond the admiral's statement.

In a post on X Thursday afternoon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked Holsey for his "decades of service to our country, and we wish him and his family continued success and fulfillment in the years ahead."

"Admiral Holsey has demonstrated unwavering commitment to mission, people, and nation," Hegseth wrote.

Officials at the Pentagon did not provide any more information and referred The Associated Press to Hegseth's statement on social media.

The New York Times first reported on Holsey's plans to leave his position.

