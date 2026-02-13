It's been five years since catastrophic Texas blackouts. How much has changed?

HOUSTON— Sade Hogue was five months pregnant with her second daughter when her home lost power during a deadly 2021 winter storm that left millions of Texans without power or heat for days.

Hogue and her family went to stay with relatives who still had electricity. Then, a few days later, they also lost power.

"Not only are you worried about you, but you're worried about the unborn child because you don't know what the effects of this freeze is doing to the child as well," Hogue said.

Five years after that winter storm which led to at least 246 deaths statewide and hundreds of billions of dollars in damages, Texans such as Hogue still get worried and still scramble to prepare whenever frigid weather is approaching.

Texas is unique in that it operates an isolated power grid. Only pockets of the state are connected to the United States' eastern and western grids.

During the 2021 storm the state's grid struggled to keep up with surging demand for electricity as Texans turned up their heaters while much of the state endured sub-freezing temperatures for multiple days.

Many of the state's power plants failed as they were not designed to withstand extreme winter weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) — which operates the state's grid — initiated rolling blackouts to avoid catastrophic damage to the grid.

Since then, Texas has taken steps to harden its power grid.

The state has implemented new standards for power plants and gas facilities to ensure they can withstand extreme winter weather, said Matt Boms, the executive director of the Texas Advanced Energy Business Alliance, a coalition of energy companies.

Texas also has added more batteries to store electricity and help increase energy supply when demand peaks. Renewable energy sources have grown in the last five years too.

"Texas has a lot more protection built into the system than we did a few years ago," Boms said.

A recent test

A recent test

A recent freeze in late January , which led to at least 13 deaths across the state, tested the grid.

But Texas did not see widespread power outages. Boms said that's in part because the freeze was shorter than the 2021 winter storm.

The state's measures to harden its grid also helped maintain stability throughout this year's winter storm, he said.

"I would say it wasn't one silver bullet, but it was really those layers of reliability," Boms said.

Will McAdams, who previously served on the Public Utility Commission of Texas and was appointed in the aftermath of the 2021 storm, said the commission implemented fines of up to $1 million per day for every violation of the new weatherization standards.

"Those are significant penalties that are consistent with federal penalty structures in other regulated areas," he said.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images North America Icicles hang off a State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas.

Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples said that prior to the 2021 freeze, many oil and natural gas field operations were not allowed to be designated as "critical load" — facilities such as hospitals or fire stations that are the last to lose power during planned rolling blackouts.

But after the catastrophic 2021 freeze, many of these facilities have been designated as critical load, following new legislation, Staples said. And there's better communication between the industry and state agencies, he added.

"The fact that there were no emergency alerts, I think, is a testament of how the enhanced communication and the critical load designation — by prioritizing these assets — really made a difference," he said.

In a statement to NPR, ERCOT highlighted its power plant inspections , backup fuel supply for generators and improved communications.

"At this time, ERCOT does not anticipate any reliability issues on the statewide electric grid," the council said in the statement. "ERCOT plans for and prepares year-round for all weather scenarios and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, maintaining a reliability-first approach to operations."

Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott, noted in a statement that along with legislative action aimed at strengthening the grid, more than 40,000 megawatts of power have been added since the 2021 winter storm.

"Thanks to those reforms, no Texan has lost power because of the state grid," Mahaleris added.

Challenges remain

Challenges remain

However, the state is still grappling with a growing energy demand, aging infrastructure and a need for further weatherization.

Beth Garza is an energy consultant who previously served as the independent market monitor for ERCOT. She said the state's new winterization standards are a work in progress.

"It has to get cold for you to understand where the vulnerabilities are," she said. "So that, in some respects, is an ongoing practice and process."

But Texas continues to add people every year and cryptocurrency mining and AI data centers are being built around the state.

University of Houston Energy Fellow Ed Hirs said the state's electricity market does not incentivize power plant operators to produce enough energy.

"The state passed laws requiring the weatherization of power plants, thinking that that was the real problem," he said. "But we know that it was the economic incentives that drove the lack of weatherization."

For many Texans, harsh memories of the 2021 freeze come to mind every time forecasters talk about extreme winter weather.

Before this year's freeze, Sade Hogue of Houston stocked up on tuna, bread and extra bottled water.

"You're always in fear," she said. "You don't know, you know, if you're going to be OK, if your family's going to be OK, so you want to make sure everything is safe and you try to over-prepare."



