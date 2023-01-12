Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Economy

Elon Musk has lost more money than anyone in history, Guinness World Records says

By Ayana Archie
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:28 AM PST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has broken a record for the largest amount of money lost by one person, according to Guinness World Records.

Musk lost between $180 billion and $200 billion since November 2021, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla stocks in recent years, according to the report.

His fortune went from about $320 billion in 2021 to its current level of about $147 billion. Still, Musk remains the second-richest person in the world, behind Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, according to numbers by Forbes.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Despite Tesla setting new sales records in 2022 (it grew deliveries by 40% from the previous year), the stock lost 65% of its value in 2022, due to competitors.

The previous record for the most money lost by one person was $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000, according to the Guinness report.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Economy NPR Top Stories
More News