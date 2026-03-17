Snapdragon to host 11 Olympic soccer matches, including bronze-medal games

The two bronze-medal soccer games for the 2028 Olympics will be played in Snapdragon Stadium, part of 11 total matches set for the 35,000-seat venue.

Snapdragon — which will be known as San Diego Stadium during the Olympics due to IOC sponsorship rules — will host the most matches during the Olympiad, six more than the host Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Six women's group-stage games will be held July 11, July 14 and July 17, one women's quarterfinal on July 21, a men's semifinal on July 24, women's semifinal July 25, the men's bronze-medal game July 27 and women's bronze-medal game July 28.

The tournament will begin with matches in New York, Columbus, Nashville and St. Louis on July 10, four days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles. The new schedule will allow teams two extra rest days compared to previous Olympic tournaments.

"Group stage and quarterfinal matches will take place in seven cities across the U.S., bringing the excitement of the LA28 Olympic Games coast to coast, with the men's and women's teams advancing from east to west throughout the duration of the Games as the tournament progresses," Olympics officials said.

The women's tournament features 16 teams and represents the full national team. The men's Olympic tournament has 12 teams and is for players under the age of 23 with three players above that age allowed per team.

"This is a huge moment for our city and everyone who believes in the unifying power of sports. San Diego is ready for the world stage," Mayor Todd Gloria said last month when announcing some games would be played at Snapdragon. "We are a sports city, we are a soccer city and we are without question a global city."

Snapdragon has played host to several marquee sporting events in recent years, including San Diego FC playoff matches, multiple Holiday Bowls, the Major League Rugby Championship Game, Women's CONCACAF Gold Cup finals and semifinals, Wrexham AFC v. Manchester United and the now-defunct SD Loyal v. Borussia Dortmund.