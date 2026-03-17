San Diego Humane Society Encourages Coexistence with coyotes

The San Diego Humane Society Monoday encouraged county residents to learn more about the vital role coyotes play in the local ecosystem as part of Coyote Awareness Week.

Established by Project Coyote, the week is intended to coincide with coyote mating and pupping season — typically March through May — when coyotes are more active in foraging for food and can be more visible to humans.

"As our communities grow and expand into wildlife habitat, encounters with coyotes can become more common," said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at the SDHS' Ramona Wildlife Center. "Understanding their behavior and taking simple precautions can help keep both people and wildlife safe."

The Humane Society's Project Wildlife cared for 107 injured, ill or orphaned coyotes in 2025 and has already treated 19 since Jan. 1.

"Coyotes are a natural and important part of San Diego County's ecosystem," according to an SDHS statement. "As adaptable predators, they help maintain ecological balance by controlling rodent populations, limiting disease transmission and removing carrion from the environment."

Officials offered the following tips county residents can take to keep themselves, pets and wildlife safe:

— Protect your pets: Walk dogs on a leash and supervise pets when they're outside;

— Remove attractants: Secure trash, bring pet food and water indoors and pick up any fallen fruit or birdseed; and

— Practice humane hazing: If you see a coyote behaving boldly, stand tall, wave your arms, make noise and encourage them to move along. Coyotes generally avoid people but may become more comfortable in neighborhoods when food sources are available.