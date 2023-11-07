Former San Diego County Dem Chair now working for Rep. Scott Peters

A former San Diego County Democratic Party chair who resigned last year in the wake of sexual assault allegations has been hired as a local constituent services representative for Rep. Scott Peters, his office confirmed Monday.

William Rodriguez-Kennedy has vehemently denied allegations made against him by an ex-boyfriend, and prosecutors declined to file any charges against him. A civil lawsuit is still pending.

The Times of San Diego first reported about Rodriguez-Kennedy's hiring by Peters, citing an email that was sent by the congressmember's office to community members that read, "E-connecting you with William Rodriguez-Kennedy, who will be your primary point of contact should you need anything with our office. Please include him on any communications from the town council."

In May 2022, Rodriguez-Kennedy announced he was taking a leave of absence from the county Democratic Party after being accused of sexual assault. But he strongly denied the allegations. In a statement, he said, "Several months ago I was accused of something I did not do," which he said made him "the target of racist and homophobic hatred" and caused him to suffer "reputationally, emotionally and physically."

Becca Taylor was elected in January 2023 to lead the county Democratic Party.

MaryAnne Pintar, Peters' chief of staff, told the Times of San Diego in a statement that Rodriguez-Kennedy "is a Marine Corps veteran who served our nation's armed forces honorably" and also serves on the San Diego Convention Center Corporation board of directors and the San Diego County Civil Service Commission.

"He also served for several years on the San Diego County Veterans Advisory Council and is well-qualified to serve our office as a veteran caseworker and field representative," Pintar said. "Since he was hired in early October, he already has ably helped many veterans who need assistance with accessing their earned benefits and healthcare.

"He completed the same application process as others we hire for this role and earns a comparable salary to his colleagues with the same title and responsibilities," she added. "He's doing a great job and I'm grateful he accepted our offer."

First elected in 2012, Peters represents the 50th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Escondido and San Marcos, the community of Rancho Santa Fe, and various San Diego neighborhoods, including Rancho Bernardo, Mission Beach and Sorrento Valley.