County supervisors unanimously select Ebony Shelton as new CAO

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Ebony Shelton, a longtime county employee, to be the new chief administrative officer today.

Shelton — who will begin the new role as the county's top executive leader on June 14 —will replace Helen Robbins-Meyer, who retired in January.

Sarah Aghassi, another county veteran, has served as interim CAO since Robbins-Meyer's departure. Last Wednesday night, board Chairwoman Nora Vargas announced that she and her colleagues had decided in closed session to select Shelton, the deputy chief administrative officer/chief financial officer.

Courtesy of San Diego County Newly appointed San Diego County Chief Administrative Officer, Ebony Shelton, is shown in this undated photo.

After the vote Tuesday, audience members at the board meeting applauded loudly. As her family watched from the audience, Shelton said she has "been flooded with emotions" over the support of colleagues, friends and family during the candidacy process. Shelton said she recognized the faith the board has placed in her.

"I definitely don't take that lightly," she said. "I love everything about this county, and I'm completely committed."

A county employee for nearly 30 years, Shelton has served as the deputy chief administrative officer/chief financial officer, overseeing fiscal and financial operations, managing the annual budget, and helping the CAO with leadership and supervision of county business, along with matters assigned by the Board of Supervisors.

Shelton previously served as director for the county's financial policy and planning, and group finance.

Shelton earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, followed by an executive master's degree in public administration — with an emphasis in public sector leadership — from Cal State Northridge.

Speaking through board clerk Andrew Potter — due to a vocal cord condition — Vargas thanked her board colleagues for working through a rigorous process. After two nationwide searches, "we selected a candidate who has deep roots in this community," Vargas added. "For anyone who knows Ebony or has worked with her, she is a person of integrity, positivity and grace."

Vargas also praised Shelton's can-do attitude and efforts to remove barriers, along with her track record of driving positive change and inclusivity. She embodies the county motto, "The noblest motive is the public good," Vargas said, adding that she made a motion to approve Shelton "with immense pride."

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said she was "so excited for the county," and to have Shelton sit next to her on the dais in two more weeks.

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said she would "probably cry" about Shelton's appointment, having witnessed her patience and perseverance.

Describing Shelton as "so prepared, and so ready," Lawson-Remer said she wanted to tell Shelton's children that they "should be super-proud of (their) momma," as "she will be a big boss up here."

Supervisor Jim Desmond said he was very supportive of Shelton becoming the new CAO.

"You're the right choice," Desmond said. "You've earned it."

He said Shelton has been a great administrator who "really understands the county," adding, "You know where all the money is."

His colleague Joel Anderson welcomed Shelton into the new role, and thanked her "for working so hard over the years to make our decisions so easy."

During a public comment period, those in favor of Shelton's appointment cited her years of experience and vision for county government. Several county employees criticized how the county had conducted the search for a new CAO, but added they hoped Shelton would shift the culture from one in favor of executives to one more supportive of employees.

Shelton lives in San Diego with her husband Cecil and their three daughters, Vargas' office said.

Earlier this month, supervisors held a special closed session to find a permanent CAO, who acts essentially as the county mayor.

The CAO's office compiles the budget and keeps the county running day- to-day. Robbins-Meyer, who had served as CAO since 2012, first announced her retirement in October 2022, with a planned departure in late March 2023.

However, she stayed in her position following the resignation of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher in May 2023 following sexual assault and harassment allegations involving a former Metropolitan Transit System employee, which he has denied.

Supervisors voted 4-0 in April 2023 in favor of keeping Robbins-Meyer as interim CAO for a limited time. Last September, the board restarted the CAO search.

On Jan. 9, supervisors selected Aghassi — previously deputy CAO with 18 years' experience in San Diego County government — as interim CAO while the recruitment process took place.

Supervisors on Tuesday also praised Aghassi for her service as interim CAO. Vargas said she wanted to honor Aghassi with a proclamation, "but she wouldn't let me, as she wanted to focus on the work of the county."