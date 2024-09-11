Biden and Harris, Trump and Vance attend Sept. 11 memorial events

President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance all attended a ceremony at the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York to commemorate the nearly three thousand lives lost in the terror attacks 23 years ago.

None made formal remarks at the event, which was largely a reading of the names of those who died by members of their families.

Biden and Harris will also visit the the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where they will take part in a wreath laying ceremony, before continuing on to an event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., according to the White House.

Trump and Vance also stopped briefly at a New York fire station, where they met with first responders. Trump is also expected to visit Pennsylvania, according to his campaign.

Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, is marking the day in his home state of Minnesota.

"23 years ago, an unthinkable tragedy profoundly changed our nation," Walz said in a post on X. "September 11 is a day we will never forget."

Biden and Harris' trip to all three major memorial sites mirrors President Biden's 2021 itinerary to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Harris spoke at the Pennsylvania commemoration event that year, alongside former President George W. Bush. Bush served as president when the attacks happened.

"On the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America," Harris said in her remarks. "At the same time, we saw after 9/11 how fear can be used to sow division in our nation."

"But we also saw what happens when so many Americans, in the spirit of our nation, stand in solidarity with all people and their fellow American, with those who experience violence and discrimination — when we stand together," she added.

That year, Donald Trump visited New York City first responders, though did not participate in any of the formal commemoration ceremonies. He traveled to Florida that evening to provide commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match.

The uneasy intersection of campaign politics and memorializing the deaths of nearly 3000 people has caused frustration among some of those most connected to the anniversary.

One prominent remembrance organization, 9/11 Day, has called on the campaigns to pause their activities during the anniversary — though said in a statement to NPR that it has not heard back from either camp.

Kerri Kelly, who told NPR that she lost her stepfather — a firefighter — in the attacks, says she is disappointed by Trump's visit to a New York firehouse on Wednesday, which the campaign touted on social media site X with a splashy video.

"A lot of family members are outraged and feel like political props for Trump's campaign," Kelly said before the visit, "and are doing what we can to stop him from ruining our day and politicizing our grief."

