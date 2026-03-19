California’s powerful labor forces are divided on who should be the state’s next governor

In a state where organized labor has long wielded tremendous political power, unions this year are divided on which candidate they want to be California’s next governor.

The California Federation of Labor Unions endorsed not one, but four separate Democrats on Monday – former Congresswoman Katie Porter, East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, billionaire Tom Steyer, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

“We have a spoil of riches when it comes to candidates who have a long history with our individual unions,” wrote Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, president of the California Federation of Labor Unions, in a post on X.

Gonzalez-Fletcher explained endorsing four candidates was the only way for the federation to reach a two-thirds consensus.

Meanwhile, Swalwell clutched the endorsement from Service Employees International Union, or SEIU California. The group of unions is made up of 750,000 workers, including nurses, janitors, healthcare workers, school employees, court staff, and city and county employees.

“This has not been a judgment of candidates. It's been who we feel most aligns with the values of our members, but is also able to win, said Arnulfo De La Cruz, president of SEIU 2015 which represents long-term caregivers.

In addition to Swalwell’s visible role speaking out against President Donald Trump’s administration, De La Cruz said polling and campaign cash on hand are the best metrics measuring viability.

A recent Emerson College poll shows Swalwell as the leading Democrat at 17%.

The mixed labor endorsements are rolling in on the heels of California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks calling on low-polling gubernatorial candidates to drop out.

De La Cruz echoed similar sentiments.

“I think now is the time for a candidate who does not have a clear path to victory to really come together and unite behind the party and unite behind Congressman Swalwell because I know that he has a path to victory, but it's going to take all of us being able to contribute,” he said.

At least one political observer said the lack of unified labor support for one Democratic candidate makes it harder for a clear front runner to emerge.

“I think the Labor Fed essentially made their endorsement worthless this year,” said Dan Schnur, a political science professor at UC Berkeley. “When you split it into four equal parts, it's not really that valuable to anybody.”

This year’s gubernatorial race is unprecedented with no apparent front-runner at this point in the process, said Schnur. Governor Gavin Newsom and former Governor Jerry Brown earned widespread labor support much earlier on in past elections, the professor added, but this year’s high volume of candidates is the main reason behind the break in that trend.

“Organized labor is as or more powerful in California than it's ever been. It could have single-handedly chosen the Democratic nominee for governor. It just wasn't able to get its own house in order,” Schnur said.

Former Representative Katie Porter secured endorsements from the Teamsters, the United Auto Workers, and the National Union of Healthcare Workers. The California Nurses Association endorsed Tom Steyer. Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa won over the State Building and Construction Trades. Former Attorney General Xavier Becerra is endorsed by the California State Council of Laborers.

The California Teachers Association, another labor powerhouse in California, is slated to make an endorsement later this month.