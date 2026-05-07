Premieres Monday, May 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS+

At a time when the lack of connection is epidemic, wise and witty grandmothers sit behind a lemonade-style stand in NYC's Central Park, offering heartfelt life lessons to passersby.

At a time when the lack of connection is epidemic, wise witty grandmas sit behind a lemonade-like stand, offering life lessons to passersby in NYC’s Central Park. We see 20 diverse people candidly share their feelings. “Just a little love, a little talking. She's speaking to my soul,” said a visitor. This film shows how a brief encounter has a strong impact and gives us insight into our own lives.

Inspired by the importance of his own grandmother’s guidance, Mike Matthews created the "Grandma Stand" as a place where anyone can find emotional comfort through conversations with an impartial grandma. It has become so popular that "Grandma Stands" are now opening in other states and countries.

IronZeal Films / APT 28 year old man speaking with Grandma Flo.

The hour-long documentary "Grandma Stand," from two-time Christopher Award winner Susan Polis Schutz, captures the stand in action, offering viewers the opportunity to witness 20 diverse individuals, ranging in age from 10 to 81, candidly and vulnerably share their feelings with a grandmother. The program reveals how a brief encounter with someone can have a profound impact.

Mike Matthews / APT People waiting to speak with Grandma Dana.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Grandma Stand" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Mike Matthews / APT Screenwriter and actor Divine G talks with Grandma Kathy.

Credits: IronZeal Films. Distributed by American Public Television

