Meet the candidates for the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Board

What does the board do?
The Grossmont-Community College District includes Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College in East San Diego County. Many of its students transfer to San Diego State University after earning their associate degrees in fields like nursing, culinary arts, engineering and graphic design. Last fall, Grossmont College launched an associate’s degree program in Applied Artificial Intelligence.
The district offers traditional class schedules, short-term classes that last four to eight weeks, online classes and Saturday classes. More than half of the district’s students attend part time.
According to the district, Grossmont and Cuyamaca Colleges have been working to recruit new students, especially adults. Its Pathways for Adults to Career Training (PACT) program provides job training and English courses to low-income East County residents. Its Community Engagement Project works to reach adult learners at schools, libraries, medical providers and more.
The district received federal funding in February to expand the PACT program. That funding will also fund equipment upgrades at the district’s child development centers and basic needs centers, which provide things like food, child care and health services.
The board reviews the district’s budget, approves changes to the colleges’ courses and degree offerings, approves agreements with its employees’ unions and hears regular updates from both college presidents.
What issues is the district facing?
The district is one of several community college districts that lost federal funding from the Hispanic Serving Institution program, which gives additional funding to schools where more than a quarter of students identify as Latino.
At an October board meeting, college officials updated the board on efforts to improve operations in the colleges’ financial aid offices. The offices “have faced significant challenges over the past three years, which have impacted their operations,” according to the agenda. Staff reported that processing time for financial aid requests has improved, and more students are receiving Pell grants and federal work study jobs.
The board’s goals for the current school year include increasing student enrollment, partnering with more community organizations and seeking more student feedback on its policy decisions.