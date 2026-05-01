Meet the candidates for the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Board

What does the board do?

The Grossmont-Community College District includes Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College in East San Diego County. Many of its students transfer to San Diego State University after earning their associate degrees in fields like nursing, culinary arts, engineering and graphic design. Last fall, Grossmont College launched an associate’s degree program in Applied Artificial Intelligence.

The district offers traditional class schedules, short-term classes that last four to eight weeks, online classes and Saturday classes. More than half of the district’s students attend part time.

According to the district, Grossmont and Cuyamaca Colleges have been working to recruit new students, especially adults. Its Pathways for Adults to Career Training (PACT) program provides job training and English courses to low-income East County residents. Its Community Engagement Project works to reach adult learners at schools, libraries, medical providers and more.

The district received federal funding in February to expand the PACT program. That funding will also fund equipment upgrades at the district’s child development centers and basic needs centers, which provide things like food, child care and health services.

The board reviews the district’s budget, approves changes to the colleges’ courses and degree offerings, approves agreements with its employees’ unions and hears regular updates from both college presidents.