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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the San Diego Community College District Board

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
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What does the board do?

The San Diego Community College District includes City College, Mesa College, Miramar College and the College of Continuing Education.

The district’s colleges have started adding more four-year degree programs. City College’s cyber defense and analysis program and Miramar College’s public safety management program were approved in 2023. In February, Mesa College added a bachelor’s program for aspiring physical therapy assistants. Mesa now has two bachelor’s degree programs — the other is a bachelor’s in health information management.

What does a board member get paid?

Board members earn $1,185.81 per month, according to the district.

What issues is the district facing?

A 2025 survey found that 44% of students in the San Diego Community College District are food insecure. The district plans to open its first affordable housing community for students in Fall 2028.

In April, the board voted to rename its César E. Chávez Campus in Barrio Logan. The campus serves adult education students enrolled in the College of Continuing Education and provides free classes for vocational training, English as a second language, citizenship and more.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

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