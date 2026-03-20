San Diego city and school district leaders to reconsider references to César Chávez

The San Diego Unified School District plans to consider changing the name of César Chávez Elementary School.

Chávez is known for leading the farmworkers’ rights movement in the 1960s and ‘70s. A New York Times investigation revealed that several women accuse him of sexual assault and rape.

The school board will vote on starting the renaming process on Tuesday . If approved, the process will include establishing a naming committee and gathering community input.

“I look forward to a process that pulls together students, families, educators and community leaders to honor the history of the farmworkers movement, and to develop a name that inspires future generations of young people to know they can make a positive difference in this world,” said Richard Barrera, the board’s president.

Board regulations typically limit the district to one school name or mascot change per year. Last month, the board changed Clairemont High School’s mascot from Chieftains to Captains.

But "the significance of this moment and the need to respond thoughtfully to community concerns" warrant considering changing the school’s name, the district said in a statement.

César Chávez Elementary is located in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood. Its logo is the United Farm Workers union flag.

Ana Tintocalis / KPBS A tribute to Cesar Chavez featuring messages that students wrote hang on a classroom door at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in San Diego in 2011.

Nearby Barrio Logan is home to several places named after him , including César Chávez Parkway, César Chávez Park and the San Diego Community College District’s César Chávez Campus.

Some of those names may also change. On Friday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed an executive order directing city departments to remove or replace all public references to Chávez.

Renaming César Chávez Parkway will involve a community input process and a City Council vote, Gloria’s office said.

“San Diego stands with survivors — both those who have come forward and those who, for any reason, are unable to speak out,” Gloria said in a statement. “Their voices matter, and they deserve to be heard. We also recognize that the farmworker-rights and Chicano-rights movements were built by countless workers, organizers, and families whose contributions changed lives and strengthened communities. This executive order ensures that our city honors that collective legacy while aligning our public spaces with the values we uphold today.”

Gloria said his office will work with the City Council to amend the city’s municipal code to rename César Chávez Day to Farmworkers Day.