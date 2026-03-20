A (non-exhaustive) list of places in California named after César Chávez
In the wake of the explosive sexual assault allegations against labor leader César Chávez, municipalities across California are wrestling with the decision to rename the dozens of buildings, parks and roads that are currently named in Chávez’s honor.
Government leaders from across the state have already made calls to change some of these names, including in Fresno and Sacramento. In Bakersfield, city officials announced Wednesday that they would pause efforts to rename a street after the late labor leader.
Several lawmakers around the state — including L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and state Senator Shannon Grove, who represents a large swath of the Central Valley — have called for César Chávez Day to be renamed “Farm Worker Day” in light of the allegations.
“I am deeply saddened for the victims of Cesar Chavez who have had to carry this secret for decades while every year people celebrate, march, and dedicate a holiday in his name,” Grove said in a statement on social media. “I hope that people reconsider celebrating Cesar Chavez Day and instead celebrate our incredible farm workers who feed and fuel our nation with Farm Worker Day.”
The California Newsroom has compiled a non-exhaustive list of the parks, libraries, schools, monuments and streets named after César Chávez.
Schools
Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Calexico
Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Coachella
Cesar Chavez Academy, Corona
César Chávez Elementary School, Davis
Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Madera
Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, Bell Gardens
César E. Chávez Elementary School, Sacramento
César Chávez Elementary School, San Francisco
César Chávez Early Learning Center, San Jose
Cesar Chavez School, Oxnard
Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Greenfield
Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Norwalk
César Chávez Elementary School, San Diego
César E. Chávez Elementary School, Salinas
Cesar E. Chavez Middle School, San Bernardino
Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, East Palo Alto
Cesar E Chavez Middle School, Planada
Cesar Chavez Middle School, Hayward
Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union City
Cesar Chavez Middle School, Lynwood
César Chávez Middle School, Oceanside
Cesar E. Chavez Middle School, Watsonville
Cesar Chavez Junior High, Ceres
Cesar E. Chavez High School, Delano
Cesar E Chavez Learning Academies, San Fernando
César E. Chávez High School, Santa Ana
Cesar Chavez High School, Stockton
Cesar Chavez Community School, Woodland
Cesar Chavez Continuation High School, Compton
César Chávez Campus of the Fresno Adult School, Fresno
University buildings
César E. Chávez Student Center at UC Berkeley, Berkeley
César E. Chávez Student Services Center at Southwestern College, Chula Vista
César E. Chávez Library at San Jose City College, San Jose
César E. Chávez Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies at UCLA, Los Angeles
Cesar Chavez Student Center at San Francisco State University, San Francisco
César Chávez Building at Santa Ana College, Santa Ana
César E. Chávez Campus at San Diego College of Continuing Education, San Diego
Parks
Cesar Chavez Plaza, Sacramento
Plaza de César Chávez, San Jose
César Chávez Park, Berkeley
César Chávez Park, San Diego
Cesar Chavez Park, Oakland
César E. Chavez Park, Modesto
César E. Chávez Park, Colton
Cesar E. Chavez Park, Long Beach
Cesar Chavez Park, Delano
Cesar Chavez Park, Soledad
César Chávez Community Center, San Diego
César Chávez Center, Riverside
Libraries
César E. Chávez Branch Library, Oakland
Cesar Chavez Central Library, Stockton
Maywood César Chávez Library, Maywood
Cesár Chávez Public Library, Salinas
Cesar E. Chavez Library, Perris
Monuments, statues
César E. Chávez National Monument, Keene
Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Monument at Fresno State University, Fresno
Cesar E. Chavez Memorial, Riverside
Roads, streets
Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Fresno
Calle César Chávez, Santa Barbara
Cesar Chavez Drive, Oxnard
Cesar E Chavez Parkway, San Diego
Cesar Chavez Street, Brawley
Cesar Chavez Street, San Francisco
Cesar Chavez Street, Mecca
Cesar Chavez Street, Coachella
Cesar Chavez Street, Soledad
Cesar Chavez Drive, Brentwood
Cesar Chavez Drive, Baldwin Park
Cesar E Chavez Drive, Santa Maria