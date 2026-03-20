A (non-exhaustive) list of places in California named after César Chávez

In the wake of the explosive sexual assault allegations against labor leader César Chávez, municipalities across California are wrestling with the decision to rename the dozens of buildings, parks and roads that are currently named in Chávez’s honor.

Government leaders from across the state have already made calls to change some of these names, including in Fresno and Sacramento. In Bakersfield, city officials announced Wednesday that they would pause efforts to rename a street after the late labor leader.

Several lawmakers around the state — including L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and state Senator Shannon Grove, who represents a large swath of the Central Valley — have called for César Chávez Day to be renamed “Farm Worker Day” in light of the allegations.

“I am deeply saddened for the victims of Cesar Chavez who have had to carry this secret for decades while every year people celebrate, march, and dedicate a holiday in his name,” Grove said in a statement on social media. “I hope that people reconsider celebrating Cesar Chavez Day and instead celebrate our incredible farm workers who feed and fuel our nation with Farm Worker Day.”

The California Newsroom has compiled a non-exhaustive list of the parks, libraries, schools, monuments and streets named after César Chávez.

Schools

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Calexico

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Coachella

Cesar Chavez Academy, Corona

César Chávez Elementary School, Davis

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Madera

Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, Bell Gardens

César E. Chávez Elementary School, Sacramento

César Chávez Elementary School, San Francisco

César Chávez Early Learning Center, San Jose

Cesar Chavez School, Oxnard

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Greenfield

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Norwalk

César Chávez Elementary School, San Diego

César E. Chávez Elementary School, Salinas

Cesar E. Chavez Middle School, San Bernardino

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, East Palo Alto

Cesar E Chavez Middle School, Planada

Cesar Chavez Middle School, Hayward

Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union City

Cesar Chavez Middle School, Lynwood

César Chávez Middle School, Oceanside

Cesar E. Chavez Middle School, Watsonville

Cesar Chavez Junior High, Ceres

Cesar E. Chavez High School, Delano

Cesar E Chavez Learning Academies, San Fernando

César E. Chávez High School, Santa Ana

Cesar Chavez High School, Stockton

Cesar Chavez Community School, Woodland

Cesar Chavez Continuation High School, Compton

César Chávez Campus of the Fresno Adult School, Fresno

University buildings

César E. Chávez Student Center at UC Berkeley, Berkeley

César E. Chávez Student Services Center at Southwestern College, Chula Vista

César E. Chávez Library at San Jose City College, San Jose

César E. Chávez Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies at UCLA, Los Angeles

Cesar Chavez Student Center at San Francisco State University, San Francisco

César Chávez Building at Santa Ana College, Santa Ana

César E. Chávez Campus at San Diego College of Continuing Education, San Diego

Parks

Cesar Chavez Plaza, Sacramento

Plaza de César Chávez, San Jose

César Chávez Park, Berkeley

César Chávez Park, San Diego

Cesar Chavez Park, Oakland

César E. Chavez Park, Modesto

César E. Chávez Park, Colton

Cesar E. Chavez Park, Long Beach

Cesar Chavez Park, Delano

Cesar Chavez Park, Soledad

César Chávez Community Center, San Diego

César Chávez Center, Riverside

Libraries

César E. Chávez Branch Library, Oakland

Cesar Chavez Central Library, Stockton

Maywood César Chávez Library, Maywood

Cesár Chávez Public Library, Salinas

Cesar E. Chavez Library, Perris

Monuments, statues

César E. Chávez National Monument, Keene

Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Monument at Fresno State University, Fresno

Cesar E. Chavez Memorial, Riverside

Roads, streets

Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Fresno

Calle César Chávez, Santa Barbara

Cesar Chavez Drive, Oxnard

Cesar E Chavez Parkway, San Diego

Cesar Chavez Street, Brawley

Cesar Chavez Street, San Francisco

Cesar Chavez Street, Mecca

Cesar Chavez Street, Coachella

Cesar Chavez Street, Soledad

Cesar Chavez Drive, Brentwood

Cesar Chavez Drive, Baldwin Park

Cesar E Chavez Drive, Santa Maria