Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

Clairemont High School mascot change goes to school board for approval

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:54 PM PST
A mascot logo painted on a building at Clairemont High School in San Diego, photographed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A mascot logo painted on a building at Clairemont High School in San Diego, photographed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

Clairemont High School could have a new mascot starting next school year. On Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District’s board will vote on a switch from Chieftains to Captains.

The school’s mascot has been the Chieftains since it opened in 1958. Signs and murals outside the school depict a caricature of an Indigenous man.

In 2024, the California legislature passed a bill prohibiting schools from using derogatory Native American terms as team names or mascots, including Chieftains.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“There had been concern over the years about the name and, you know, people feeling uncomfortable with it,” board vice president Sabrina Bazzo said in an interview. “The state law is what really pushed this process through.”

In March 2025, San Diego Unified’s Indian Education Program submitted a letter to the school board and superintendent signed by local Indigenous community members.

“For decades the Chieftains mascot has been a source of anti-Indigenous racism because of the stereotypical imagery and portrayal that Clairemont High School has permitted and promoted,” they wrote. “From the Charlie Chieftain caricature to the chants and imagery used at school events, Native American people and culture have been a source of ridicule and mockery at the school.”

A mascot logo on the outside of Clairemont High School in San Diego, photographed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A mascot logo on the outside of Clairemont High School in San Diego, photographed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

This isn’t the first time a school in the district has changed its mascot. After a student-led petition in 2021, San Diego Unified renamed Junipero Serra High School to Canyon Hills High School and swapped its conquistador mascot for a rattlesnake.

It would be the first time a San Diego Unified school has changed its mascot because of the California Racial Mascots Act. School and district leaders held town hall meetings and asked community members for suggestions.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“It was a positive process,” said Clairemont High School Principal Karly Johnstone. “What was nice is that it was accepted that we weren't debating the ‘why,’ we were working on the ‘what.’”

The four finalists were Aviators, Captains, Seahawks and Trailblazers. More than 500 people ranked the finalists, according to the district, and Captains came out on top.

Johnstone likes that it signifies leadership. Plus, it ties in well with nearby Marston Middle School’s mascot, the Mariners.

“Clairemont's also historically been a military community,” Bazzo said. “And it's not gender specific. It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be an animal with a captain's hat on. So we like the idea that there was flexibility around how we can use that.”

The school plans to work with a graphic designer to come up with a new logo. If the school board approves the new mascot, they’ll have three years to update things like signs and sports uniforms.

The scoreboard at Clairemont High School's baseball field in San Diego, photographed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
The scoreboard at Clairemont High School's baseball field in San Diego, photographed on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

Tags

Education San Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News