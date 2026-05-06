Candidates for California governor tangle in testy debate with mail voting already underway

Seven candidates who want to be California’s next governor traded sharp attacks Tuesday in a wide-ranging debate that touched on issues from gas prices to raising taxes to healthcare in a contest that has no clear leader.

The televised debate came as mail voting was already underway in advance of a primary election that ends June 2. It was clear from the testy tone that candidates viewed the matchup as a critical juncture, with a national audience watching as it aired on CNN. The candidates are vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is barred by law from seeking a third term, to lead the nation's most populous state and one of the world's largest economies.

During the two-hour showdown, Republicans Steve Hilton, a conservative commentator, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Democrats have made life worse for California's nearly 40 million residents during more than 15 years in the governor's office and that it's time for a change.

The Democrats — former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter,billionaire Tom Steyer, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa — tried to distinguish themselves on policy and said President Donald Trump is California's biggest threat.

An overarching issue was the punishing cost of living in California and how it might be eased, underscoring deep partisan divides. The average gas price was more than $6 per gallon in California on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Becerra was among those who argued Trump and the war in Iran are to blame for rapidly rising costs at the pump. Hilton and Bianco noted gas has long been much more expensive in California compared to other states due to taxes and regulations.

But when Hilton said he could reduce gas prices to $3 a gallon, Mahan fired back, “You’re lying to people.”

“Donald Trump is the president in all the other states in America where the cost of living is way lower than in California," responded Hilton, who has Trump's endorsement.

“Boys, boys, enough with the bickering,” Porter, the only woman on stage, interjected at one point.

The contest is unfolding as California struggles with a long-running homeless crisis, wildfire insurance shortages, projected budget shortfalls and housing costs that are out of reach for many working-class families. Voters, meanwhile, are saddled with growing everyday bills for groceries, utilities and gas.

Trump — who is widely unpopular in California outside his conservative base — was frequently denounced by Democrats, while Republicans said he was being used as a convenient scapegoat for the failures of the state's Democratic leadership.

“Yes, I’m going to repeat Donald Trump as often as I have to because he’s the real menace that we have in California,” Becerra said.

“Donald Trump sucks,” Porter said bluntly.

The candidates sparred over tax policy, with only Steyer saying he supports a one-time tax on billionaires that’s likely to be on the ballot this November. He said it wasn’t the only tax increase he’d seek. Porter, meanwhile, said the tax was too narrow and wouldn’t make a real change. Mahan, who wants to suspend the state's gas tax, said his fellow Democrats have focused too much on expanding government rather than making it work better. Hilton pledged to make people's first $100,000 free of income tax.

Beyond policy, the candidates looked for openings to knock down their rivals. Becerra was peppered with questions about the federal indictment of his chief of staff and others, including a former top Newsom aide, alleging they stole campaign money from him. The indictment alleges the scheme was designed to pad the salary of Becerra’s chief of staff when Becerra was serving as the federal health secretary. Several people involved have pleaded guilty.

Becerra has not been implicated or indicted, but Villaraigosa and Hilton used the incident to question his judgment and suggest he may have been involved. Hilton said that, if elected, he would even push the state attorney general to investigate Becerra.

"If I had been involved, the U.S. attorney would have had me in that indictment. I was not involved,” Becerra said.

Bianco faced questions about his decision to seize more than half a million ballots in Riverside County to investigate claims of election fraud that local officials say are unfounded. The state Supreme Court ordered his investigation halted.

Porter was asked about a new ad in which she refers in jest to an embarrassing video that surfaced last year showing the former House member loudly berating a staffer. Porter said it showed “I’m able to take responsibility.”

She added, “If these boys bullying and bickering hasn’t been enough to raise questions about their temperament, I would really challenge that.”

Hilton, meanwhile, refused to answer when pressed about whether Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

California puts all candidates on a single ballot and the two with the most votes go on to the November general election, regardless of party. Democrats have worried that their crowded field could result in two Republicans advancing, which would be a historic calamity for the party.

The GOP has not won a statewide election in California in two decades, and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans about 2-to-1 statewide.