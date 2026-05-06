Fright-Mart celebrates halfway to Halloween

Halloween is still six months away, but if you are like me you are already impatient for the witchy season to start. To help you through these trying times, you can enjoy Fright-Mart this Saturday.

Jennifer Cooksey and fellow artist Attiba Royster love horror but they got tired of having to go to L.A. to find spooky-themed conventions and events.

Pia Thrasher "Sins" by Attiba Royster from last year's Fright-Mart art show. May 11, 2025

"So my partner Attiba and I decided that we wanted to bring it all here," Cooksey said. "So we created Fright-Mart as a means to celebrate our local horror community, and we don't have to travel all the way to L.A. to do it."

Fright-Mart is a horror and Halloween themed art and entertainment one-day pop up market that focuses on San Diego and SoCal horror creators. There will be spooky handmade crafts and ghoulish collectibles as well as sinister sweets and horror-inspired fashion.

"It celebrates spooky season when it's like halfway to Halloween, when you miss it the most," Cooksey added.

Jennifer Cooksey A young customer with one of Jennifer Cooksey's Creep in the Corner plushies at last year's Fright-Mart. May 11, 2025

But the scares are family friendly and children of all ages are welcome. The event features a vendor market, art show, hands on classes, and for the first time a Scholastic… umm, I mean Ghoulastic Book Fair.

"It's basically a play on the book fairs of old, but the book fair is all horror and spooky themed, and we have comics as well," Cooksey explained. "So it's going to be really fun."

Beth Accomando Jennifer Cooksey with one of her creations at Scream Diego. Oct. 4, 2025

Fright-Mart takes place Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Handlery Hotel in Mission Valley. Tickets are $10 and attendees are encouraged to cosplay. And since it’s Mother’s Day weekend, you can take a photo with Norman Bates’ mom.