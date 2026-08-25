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Politics

Several states will decide voter ID ballot measures this year

By Benjamin Swasey
Published August 25, 2026 at 7:40 AM PDT
A voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location in Mount Holly, N.C., on March 5, 2024. North Carolina is one state deciding a voter ID ballot measure this year.
Chris Carlson
/
AP
A voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location in Mount Holly, N.C., on March 5, 2024. North Carolina is one state deciding a voter ID ballot measure this year.

A Republican-backed election overhaul, which would add proof-of-citizenship and other identification requirements to the voting process, has stalled in Congress.

But voters in a number of states are weighing in on some of these same issues this year.

Voters in at least six states will decide ballot measures related to voter ID — the largest number of voter ID measures in a single year, per Ballotpedia.

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Oklahoma is first up, voting on its proposal during Tuesday's primary runoff. That measure would essentially codify existing voter ID policy in its state constitution. The remaining states — including the swing states of Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina — have measures for this fall's general election that would toughen ID requirements for voters.

The ballot measures follow lawmakers in eight other states making voter ID requirements more stringent this year, according to the Voting Rights Lab, a research group that supports expanded voting access.

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Several other of this fall's ballot measures concern who can vote and how:

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  • A handful of states have proposals making it explicit that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote. This has been a trend in Republican-led states in recent years, even as noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in state and federal contests.
  • Alaska voters will again decide whether to keep its election system, which includes top-four, all-party primaries and ranked choice general election voting.
  • Maryland will vote on new congressional redistricting rules designed to boost Democrats.
  • And Massachusetts voters will weigh in on all-party primaries and same-day voter registration.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
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