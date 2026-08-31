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Meet the candidates for California governor

By Calmatters
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:14 AM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does a California governor do?

The California governor is the most powerful elected official in the nation’s most populous state, commanding a $300 billion budget. The governor shapes policy for 39 million residents, signs or vetoes legislation, appoints judges and members of regulatory agencies and leads crisis response from wildfires to pandemics. California’s governor wields outsized national influence, making the office a launching pad for presidential ambitions.

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The candidates


Xavier Becerra

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Former U.S. Health secretary, former state attorney general
Becerra represented Los Angeles in Congress for more than two decades before being appointed California’s attorney general in 2017. He led the state’s numerous lawsuits against the first Trump administration and Republican states. He was U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden, steering the administration through the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and receiving criticism for the agency’s lack of care of migrant children in its custody. Becerra says he’s open to revising California’s climate goals to keep fuel affordable and wants to declare a state of emergency to freeze utility and insurance rates.


Steve Hilton

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional Background: Former adviser to UK prime minister, former Fox News host
Hilton, who is British American, was senior adviser for former conservative U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012 before moving to California, where he co-founded a Silicon Valley political crowdfunding platform. He has written books on decentralizing power in bureaucratic institutions from government to food and healthcare systems. From 2017 to 2023 he hosted a weekly show on Fox News. Hilton wants to lower gas prices by suspending environmental regulations, cut income taxes for middle-class and wealthier Californians and open natural spaces for housing, particularly suburban single-family homes.

The issues

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia
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