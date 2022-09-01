Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

Man sentenced to 7 years for killing woman on Carlsbad hiking trail

By City News Service
Published September 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM PDT
LISA THORBURG missing flier.jpg
Carlsbad Police Department
An undated photo collage of Lisa Thorborg on a missing flyer.

A young man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.

The defendant, whose name is withheld because he was a minor at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, death of Lisa Thorborg.

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the killing, but testimony indicated the victim was not robbed or sexually assaulted.

The seven-year term is the maximum term a defendant can receive in juvenile court, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

During a hearing held in late 2020, a detective testified that the boy's DNA was found on Thorborg's shorts and that surveillance footage from the nearby area captured a boy resembling the defendant running away from the park about 15 minutes after police believe Thorborg was killed.

A pair of flip-flops believed to belong to the boy was also found near the crime scene.

Surveillance footage and license-plate reader data also showed that the boy's grandmother dropped him off near the park about an hour before the attack.

Police set up a camera in the park following Thorborg's death that they alleged shows the boy venturing along the trail on multiple occasions after Nov. 23, often barefoot and carrying flip-flops.

He was contacted by police in early December and ran from officers, who took him into custody, at which point his DNA was taken, according to police.

Tags

Public Safety Law EnforcementNorth County
More News