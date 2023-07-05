Give Now
Public Safety

Evacuations ordered for Temecula brush fire

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published July 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT
A map showing the evacuation area for the Sandia Fire near Temecula, July 5, 2023.
Courtesy of Cal Fire Riverside County
A map showing the evacuation area for the Sandia Fire near Temecula, July 5, 2023.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Click here for the latest updated from Cal Fire.

A brush fire west of Interstate 15 prompted evacuations and road closures in Temecula on Wednesday.

The evacuation orders were issued along Sandia Creek road from DeAnza Road to El Prado Road.

Cal Fire said the fire is burning vegetation at a "moderate rate of spread."

As of 1:15 p.m. the Sandia Fire was 0% contained and had burned 6 acres, Cal Fire tweeted.

Public Safety Wildfires
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Before joining KPBS Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Prior to that he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
