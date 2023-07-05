Evacuations ordered for Temecula brush fire
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Click here for the latest updated from Cal Fire.
A brush fire west of Interstate 15 prompted evacuations and road closures in Temecula on Wednesday.
The evacuation orders were issued along Sandia Creek road from DeAnza Road to El Prado Road.
Cal Fire said the fire is burning vegetation at a "moderate rate of spread."
As of 1:15 p.m. the Sandia Fire was 0% contained and had burned 6 acres, Cal Fire tweeted.
#SandiaFire [UPDATE] 1:15 pm - The fire is currently 6 acres and 0% contained. An Evacuation Order has been issued along Sandia Creek road from DeAnza Rd to El Prado Rd. A searchable map is available at: https://t.co/47Tp3OJwQ9 pic.twitter.com/xFV8GEDzoH— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 5, 2023