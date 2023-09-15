Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Judge denies Matt Araiza's request to hold rape lawsuit trial next month

By City News Service
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT
Former NFL and Aztec punter Matt Araiza appearing in court with his attorneys, July 14, 2023.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Former NFL and Aztec punter Matt Araiza appearing in court with his attorneys, July 14, 2023.

Editor's note: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A judge Friday denied former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza's request to be tried separately from his co-defendants in the ongoing civil lawsuit accusing him and other ex-Aztecs of rape.

Araiza sought to keep an October trial date as he alleged delays in the case are preventing him from securing a spot in the National Football League. Instead, the case for all defendants will go to trial in February at the earliest.

Araiza's attorneys recently filed a motion to sever his case from the other defendants sued in connection with an alleged October 2021 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus house party.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Former NFL and Aztec punter Matt Araiza appearing in court with his attorneys, July 14, 2023.
Local
RELATED: Judge allows Matt Araiza lawyers to explore accuser's sexual history
City News Service

If You Need Help

San Diego Get Help Hotline (sexual assault, stalking; crisis & information): 1-888-385-4657

Sexual Assault Resources Portal - City of San Diego

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Department of Defense (DoD) Safe Helpline (military victims of sexual assault): 877-995-5247

In their motion, his attorneys wrote Araiza "has been unable to secure employment because of plaintiff's false allegations. He seeks to maintain the Oct. 20, 2023, trial date in hopes of clearing his name and getting an opportunity to play in this season with the NFL."

In support of their motion, Araiza's attorneys argued that he faces different allegations from other defendants, who are accused of raping the woman in a bedroom. Araiza claims he left the party before that alleged rape occurred.

Araiza, nicknamed the "Punt God" in college, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but was cut after the allegations surfaced.

A few months after the woman's lawsuit was filed, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against Araiza or the other players. Araiza filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman in July.

Public Safety
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News