Heavy rain arrives in San Diego area

Go to storm resources ⬇

Another powerful storm arrived in Southern California with at least three straight days of rain in the forecast for San Diego County, and authorities warning of potentially dangerous flooding Monday.

The storm moved in Sunday afternoon with widespread heavy rain and mountain snow expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties in the state Sunday, including San Diego County. The proclamation includes provisions authorizing a California National Guard response if tasked, facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents, and making it easier for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage.

The other counties included were Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

A flood watch will be in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, which includes San Diego and the county coastal cities of Carlsbad, Vista, San Diego, Escondido, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Poway, Encinitas, Borrego Springs, Santee, Julian, Oceanside, Pine Valley, San Marcos, National City and La Mesa.

Excessive run-off could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, the NWS reported.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, and will include the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

National Weather Service San Diego An undated graphic from the National Weather Service shows the forecast for this week's storm.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down and a few power outages may result, with southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph in some parts of the county, weather officials said.

A high-surf advisory will also go into effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Monday, with large, breaking waves from 6 to 8 feet and sets up to 10 feet. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches in San Diego County, according to the NWS.

In addition, a small craft advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles, extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out including San Clemente Island.

Forecasters said south to southeast winds will increase Monday, with gusts from 25 to 30 knots, along with seas building from 10 to 12 feet and possibly locally up to 15 feet. Strong winds and choppy/steep seas will create hazardous boating conditions through much of Monday.

Officials said dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion could occur. Forecasters predict that high-surf will likely decrease late Monday night and Tuesday, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected Sunday night through Tuesday. A chance of thunderstorms into Tuesday is likely.

Safety tips for driving during storms — Avoid driving through deep water;

— Avoid oversteering or stomping on the brakes if you start to hydroplane or skid;

— Avoid texting or using a hand-held cell phone when driving;

— Slow down to avoid getting into an accident;

— Turn on your headlights to see better;

— Try to drive toward the middle lanes as water tends to gather in outside lanes;

— Defog your windows for better visibility;

— Never drive through a flooded roadway;

— Give the cars in front of you extra distance;

— Watch out for public works crews and equipment. Source: San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and Department of Public Works

Partly cloudy and rainy conditions are expected in the mountains until mid-week, with highs in the low 50s. Cloudy and wet conditions are expected in the deserts all week, with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the coast, partly cloudy and heavy wet conditions are expected this week, with daytime temperatures hitting the low 60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be hit with showers through Friday, with highs reaching the mid- 50s to low 60s.

Due to potential harsh weather conditions, an emergency shelter at 2111 Pan American Plaza is open to the public and can be reached at 619-525- 8262. Services at the shelter will include places for displaced people to stay, meals, snacks, crisis counseling, help replacing medication and pet support from the San Diego Humane Society.

Alert San Diego has provided residents with all other information regarding flooding and can be found at the following links:

— Flood preparation information

— Emergency information

— Recovery information including cleanup, medicine and additional helpful resources

Residents can also text HELP to 98266 to get safety information.

The United Taxi Workers of San Diego is helping impacted residents get to the temporary shelter at no charge. To schedule a ride customers can call 619-280-4444 or use the "Ride United" passenger application. Residents seeking services should provide a pick-up location and select "Balboa Park Municipal Gym" or "Mountain View Community Recreation Center" as their drop- off location, county officials said.

A temporary homeless shelter has been set up at the Balboa Park Activity Center at 16th Street and Newton Bridge Shelter.

The Department of Public Works is picking up flood-damaged debris and items from homes in the unincorporated communities. Pickup in unincorporated areas can be reached at 858-495-5700. Additional storm recovery resources can be reached by dialing 211.

The county advised against putting debris near curbs during rainy weather, where it can wash away and cause a hazard.

This week's storm comes after a spate of historically heavy downpours that left roadways, commercial districts and residential neighborhoods underwater across the region. The wettest day, Jan. 22, delivered the highest 24-hour rainfall amounts in San Diego since 1850, according to the NWS.

The inundation, which washed away many a parked car and heavily damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes, prompted the city and county of San Diego, along with Newsom, to declare states of emergency.

Since then, authorities have been taking steps, including monitoring tens of thousands of storm drains, to prevent more storm-driven destruction, Gloria said during a recent news briefing. He urged those who live or work in flood-prone areas to remain proactively vigilant as well.

"Now is not the time to remove your sandbags," the mayor said. "We can't predict Mother Nature. She's unpredictable.'

The city and the San Diego Housing Commission have opened a new 50-room shelter at a former hotel site in the Midway district to provide a refuge from those impact the recent storms.

"Providing shelter and support for our neighbors whose lives were upended by the storm is a top priority," City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said. "These creative options were possible through collaboration between the city, county, the Housing Commission and state of California. The road ahead of us is long, but this quick and meaningful action shows that we can create creative housing solutions when we all work together."

The county's Assessor's Office, Public Health, Behavioral Health, Public Works and Department of Environmental Health and Quality will be at the City Assistance Center to provide services to those impacted by the storms.