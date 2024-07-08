High heat continues in San Diego County deserts, valleys

Extreme heat will continue in inland San Diego County this week, with highs potentially hitting 120 degrees Monday in some areas, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning remained in effect for desert areas until at least 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Areas west of the mountains will see a few degrees of cooling Sunday before the high strengthens by Tuesday and Wednesday, which will bring the hottest days of the week to the region," the NWS said.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.

City of San Diego pools hours and locations.

Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

Desert and mountain conditions will include clear and sunny skies, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the week.

Officials advised people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Heat warnings also apply to furry companions as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:



exercise animals in early morning or evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and also skip strenuous runs or hikes;

keep pets' water supply in a tip-proof container, and make sure the dish always topped off and stays cool (as pets won't drink water that is too hot);

if possible, install a misting system to keep outdoor areas cooler;

be sure animals, if they are outside, are constantly in a shaded area;

avoid taking pets on car trips without air-conditioning unless necessary, as a vehicle can quickly heat up (on an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows down);

avoid walking dogs on hot pavement; and

allow dogs to use a child's wading pool.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet and a south swell from 200 degrees.