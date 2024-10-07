Give Now
Public Safety

San Diego hate-crime reward fund announced

By City News Service
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:43 PM PDT
The San Diego Police Department headquarters is seen in this photo taken May 11, 2023. San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The San Diego Police Department headquarters is seen in this photo taken May 11, 2023. San Diego, Calif.

City leaders in San Diego Monday announced the creation of a reward fund to generate tips about hate crimes, a category of criminal offenses trending up in recent months.

Overseen by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the monetary incentives for help in solving hate crimes — up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest — comes in the aftermath of a recent "marked increase" in such offenses, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The establishment of the fund, which has already received more than $18,000 in donations, was spearheaded by San Diego city and county Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez, chairperson of the San Diego GLBTQ Historic Task Force.

Hernan Garduno Hernandez with his defense attorney during an arraignment on Sept. 13, 2024 in San Diego, Calif. The judge requested media blur his face.
"Today, we are sending a strong message to anyone thinking of committing a hate crime in San Diego County," Nicole Murray-Ramirez said. "Commit a hate crime, and there will be a $2,000 reward for your capture."

During a news conference Monday morning at downtown SDPD headquarters, the Police Department also announced the creation of a new hate-crimes unit that will centralize investigation of such offenses. Previously, various divisions within the agency investigated hate crimes that occurred in their particular areas of jurisdiction.

"Hate crimes have a profound impact on our communities and (have) a lasting effect, both physically and emotionally, that is felt by all of us," SDPD Chief Scott Wahl said. "Public safety is a shared mission, and we can't do this alone. These tools will not only help us solve hate crimes, but also deter them in a real way."

The following are among the first cases eligible for monies from the fund:

— On Sept. 10, an unidentified man who appeared to be about 60 approached a Hispanic woman at Alcazar Garden in Balboa Park, told her she did not "belong here," made derogatory comments about her race and swung a cane at her, causing no injuries;

— On Sept. 8, three people were hit on their heads and faces with projectiles fired from a gel-pellet gun from inside a passing vehicle in the 700 block of University Avenue in Hillcrest;

— On Aug. 4, an unidentified woman approached a Hispanic senior citizen in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the College area, made derogatory comments about her race and hit her on the head repeatedly; and

— On May 18, in front of Rich's, a gay bar on University Avenue in Hillcrest, an employee was hit in the eye with a gel pellet fired out of a passing vehicle, suffering an injury that required surgery.

Anyone with information on any of the above cases or other hate-related offenses is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

