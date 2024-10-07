Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following location due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive through north of Imperial Beach Pier;

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



La Jolla, Children's Pool;

La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline;

Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;

Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline;

Mission Bay, Ventura Cove - 300' north and south of the drain;

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.