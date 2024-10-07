Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

By City News Service
Published October 7, 2024 at 11:48 AM PDT
County of San Diego's Department of Environmental Health beach closure sign posted on Imperial Beach in Imperial Beach, Calif. on Aug. 4, 2022.<br/>
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
County of San Diego's Department of Environmental Health beach closure sign posted on Imperial Beach in Imperial Beach, Calif. on Aug. 4, 2022.

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following location due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive through north of Imperial Beach Pier;
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
  • La Jolla, Children's Pool;
  • La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline;
  • Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;
  • Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline;
  • Mission Bay, Ventura Cove - 300' north and south of the drain;
  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

Tags

Public Safety Beaches
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News