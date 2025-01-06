Give Now
Public Safety

SDGE warns of potential power shutoffs amid wildfire risks

By City News Service
Published January 6, 2025 at 3:20 PM PST
Pictured, goats grazing in Chula Vista for SDG&E's new goat grazing pilot program underneath power lines. July 21, 2022
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Pictured, goats grazing in Chula Vista for SDG&E's new goat grazing pilot program underneath power lines. July 21, 2022

Low humidity and strong Santa Ana winds prompted San Diego Gas & Electric to warn tens of thousands of customers in San Diego and Orange counties Monday about potential public safety power shutoffs as early as Tuesday.

SDG&E reported that up to 64,866 customers could lose power this week due to heightened wildfire risks, with the region experiencing the driest start to the rainy season in 174 years.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of both counties, including San Diego County's mountains and valleys, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.

SDG&E's Emergency Operations Center was monitoring conditions, particularly wind speeds, and will open community resource centers if power shutoffs occur, a statement from the utility read.

Outage preparedness tips can be found at sdge.com/outage-center; safety guidelines for generator use can be found at sdge.com/generator.

The utility advised that personal emergency plans should be used to keep family, pets and livestock safe. Officials also urged the public to report downed power lines by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.

Additional information about unplanned power outages can be found online.

Public Safety WildfiresEast CountyNorth County
