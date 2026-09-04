CHP plans Labor Day DUI crackdown in Southern California, across state

California Highway Patrol officers in Southern California and across the state will begin a 78-hour Labor Day enforcement period Friday.

The CHP's Labor Day holiday enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, with officers statewide focusing on removing impaired drivers from the road and educating motorists about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The enforcement period will coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which began Aug. 19 and will continue through Monday.

"There is no excuse for driving impaired. If you choose to drink or use a substance that affects your ability to drive, make a plan and stay out of the driver's seat," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Your decision could be the difference between everyone getting home safely and a tragedy that can change lives forever."

During the 2025 Labor Day enforcement period, CHP officers made more than 1,200 impaired driving arrests, according to the agency.

Nearly 500 DUI-related crashes occurred statewide during the same 78- hour reporting period, resulting in more than 270 injuries and eight deaths, according to preliminary data from the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.

The CHP warned that impaired driving is not limited to alcohol. Cannabis, prescription medications, illegal drugs and some over-the-counter medications can impair a person's ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Motorists planning to drink were urged to designate a sober driver, use public transportation or a rideshare service, call a taxi or stay at their location for the night.

The CHP also urged motorists to always wear seat belts and advised anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver on the road to call 911.