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Public Safety

Fast-moving brush fire erupts at Camp Pendleton

By City News Service
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:52 PM PDT
Smoke from the Henderson Fire rises over Camp Pendleton on Oct. 15, 2026.
ALERTCalifornia / UC San Diego
Smoke from the Henderson Fire rises over Camp Pendleton on Oct. 15, 2026.

A fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the "Henderson Fire," has blackened scores up to 400 acres on the grounds of Camp Pendleton Thursday, threatening structures and prompting evacuations on the military base near Oceanside.

The blaze erupted shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the western reaches of the Marine Corps installation close to the intersection of Basilone and Las Pulgas roads, authorities reported. As of 4:11 p.m., the fire is considered a threat to Interstate 5.

Pushed by winds out of the east, the flames charred 100 to 150 acres within about 90 minutes as ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting aircraft worked to halt their spread, according to Cal Fire and the nonprofit wildfire-information service Watch Duty.

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Camp Pendleton issued a base advisory stating Las Pulgas Road and Las Pulgas Gate is closed, and to use alternative routes.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries as of shortly before 3:30 p.m.

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