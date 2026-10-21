City Crews Complete Stormwater Channel Maintenance in Sorrento Valley

San Diego stormwater crews completed several weeks of storm channel maintenance in the Sorrento Valley area today, removing debris, invasive vegetation and trash ahead of expected severe El Niño weather.

Sorrento Valley is one of the areas of the city with a higher risk of flooding during rain events. The maintenance work helps ensure channels can more effectively convey stormwater during the upcoming rainy season, according to city officials.

"We will continue doing everything we can to reduce flood risk and keep San Diegans safe," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "My administration is carrying out a citywide plan to maintain 67 channel segments covering more than 20 miles this fiscal year, including this important work in Sorrento Valley.

"I am grateful to our stormwater crews for clearing debris, vegetation and trash so these channels can function as designed and better protect homes, businesses and roadways. This is the essential infrastructure work San Diegans expect from their city and how we Stay Ready, San Diego," Gloria added.

According to the mayor's office, the stormwater department plans to maintain 67 channel segments, totaling 20.3 miles of channels, during the current fiscal year. Since the start of the fiscal year in July, city crews have maintained 35 channel segments, totaling around 9.65 miles.

"District 1's Sorrento Valley is a major employment center and transportation hub," City Council President Joe LaCava said. "The city's work to clear stormwater channels of debris and vegetation will minimize impact on businesses, employees and commuters from the predicted super El Nino. I appreciate Stormwater Department crews who have worked overtime to protect District 1 and every community across the city."

The most recent work in Sorrento Valley comes after months of channel maintenance in the Chollas Creek watershed, which experienced significant flooding during the historic January 2024 storms.

"Maintaining our storm channels is one of the most important things we can do to help reduce flood risk before the rainy season begins," Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder said. "Our crews have spent months removing debris and invasive vegetation from channels across the city. This proactive work helps keep stormwater flowing during major storms."

San Diego residents can learn about localized flood risks, find storm- preparedness resources and access safety information by visiting the city's El Niño webpage at sandiego.gov/elnino.

Residents who observe illegal dumping in storm channels or storm drains can report it through the city's Get It Done app, by calling 619-235- 1000 or emailing swppp@sandiego.gov.