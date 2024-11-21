San Diego inclement weather shelter beds open for homeless

Homeless San Diegans can find shelter beds Thursday as the Inclement Weather Shelter Program has been activated by housing authorities.

The following shelters will be open Thursday evening and will close Friday morning:



, 1501 Imperial Ave., up to 62 adult beds. Check-in: 4 p.m. throughout the night until full. Check-out: 5 a.m.; Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., up to 28 adult beds. Check-in: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until full. Check-out: 6:30 a.m.

The shelter program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.