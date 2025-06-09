Belmont Park turns 100: What are your memories?

San Diego's Belmont Park turns 100 this year.

The waterfront amusement park had some ups and downs, including threats that it might close. But the current owners have invested quite a bit of money, including a complete remodel of the Plunge Pool several years ago. But is it enough to keep it going into the future? What are the plans to keep the iconic place thriving well into the next century?

KPBS is taking a look ahead, and a look back at the park's "100 years of thrill rides and chill vibes," and is looking for your memories of Belmont Park. Share them in the form below.