Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

KPBS wants to know: What is your experience with 'housing choice vouchers?'

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:10 PM PDT
A "for rent" sign is seen in the front yard of a home in University Heights, Oct. 24, 2025.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
A "for rent" sign is seen in the front yard of a home in University Heights, Oct. 24, 2025.

Do you use a "housing choice voucher" to pay rent? Are you a landlord who rents to a voucher recipient? Are you on a voucher waitlist?

KPBS wants to hear from you.

Housing choice vouchers, also known as Section 8 housing vouchers, represent the federal government's largest housing assistance program. They are a key component of local efforts to prevent and end homelessness.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Voucher recipients pay roughly a third of their income on rent, while the federal government pays the difference between that amount and what it considers "fair market rent."

But federal funding for housing vouchers hasn’t increased in recent years, despite sharp increases in rents. That means fewer and fewer people are able to access this assistance.

If you have a story to tell about housing vouchers, fill out the form below and KPBS may contact you for a story.

Tags

Quality of Life Housing
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News