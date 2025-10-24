KPBS wants to know: What is your experience with 'housing choice vouchers?'

Do you use a "housing choice voucher" to pay rent? Are you a landlord who rents to a voucher recipient? Are you on a voucher waitlist?

KPBS wants to hear from you.

Housing choice vouchers, also known as Section 8 housing vouchers, represent the federal government's largest housing assistance program. They are a key component of local efforts to prevent and end homelessness.

Voucher recipients pay roughly a third of their income on rent, while the federal government pays the difference between that amount and what it considers "fair market rent."

But federal funding for housing vouchers hasn’t increased in recent years, despite sharp increases in rents. That means fewer and fewer people are able to access this assistance.

If you have a story to tell about housing vouchers, fill out the form below and KPBS may contact you for a story.