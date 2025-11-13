City of San Diego prepares for stormy weather, offers tips and sandbags

Ahead of stormy weather starting Thursday, the city of San Diego announced the preparations it was making and offered tips and sandbags to city residents.

The city's Stormwater Department will clean storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup and sweep streets to reduce trash and pollutants entering waterways.

"Our dedicated city employees work hard all year to maintain stormwater infrastructure," said Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder. "We've been preparing for the rainy season and we encourage residents to take simple precautions around their homes to help prevent flooding in their neighborhoods."

City staff will monitor more than 46,000 storm drains during the rainy weather, and recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area.

Residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life- threatening emergency, call 911.

San Diegans can help by sweeping debris around storm drains and curb gutters, securely close trash and recycling bins when placing them on the street for collection and turning off sprinklers.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers in each City Council District. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household or business, and sand is not provided.

Sandbags are available at:

— Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.;

— North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.;

— Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.;

— Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

— Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;

— Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

— Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive;

— Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.;

— Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive;

— Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.; and

— City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

San Diego is also taking precautions to protect residents at Safe Sleeping Program sites and other homeless shelter locations by fortifying some areas with sandbags. Outreach teams have been in the San Diego River and other areas alerting people of coming rain and offering resources.