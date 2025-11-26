La Mesa PD receives $150K grant to improve road safety

The La Mesa Police Department has received a $150,000 state grant for enforcement and education programs to lower the number of serious injuries and deaths on city roads, officials said Wednesday.

The grant is being provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and will cover:

— checkpoints and patrols focused on those suspected of driving under the influence;

— efforts that target drivers violating the state's hands-free cell phone law;

— operations concentrating on driving behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk;

— enforcement focused on serious violations that cause crashes, including failure to yield, improper turning or lane changes, speeding, and running stop signs and/or red-lights;

— community presentations on bicycle and pedestrian safety, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding;

— collaborative enforcement with neighboring agencies; and

— officer training and/or recertification for the standard field sobriety test, advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement and drug recognition expert.

Police Chief Ray Sweeney said he and the department were grateful for the grant, which will continue through next September.

"Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes and make our roads safer for everyone," Sweeney said.

Focused traffic enforcement and education allow agencies to "(work) toward a future where everyone will be safe on California roads ... by encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices," state OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said.