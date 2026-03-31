San Diego city, county offices and facilities closed for Farmworkers Day

Most San Diego city and county offices, services and facilities will be closed Tuesday in observance of Farmworkers Day, although public safety and emergency animal control services will operate as normal.

The state of California recently officially renamed the March 31 holiday, previously named for César Chávez.

Chávez allegedly sexually assaulted female followers as young as 12 in the 1970s, and raped United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, now 95, in 1966, according to an explosive New York Times investigation released earlier this month.

All city administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, and there will be no street-sweepings service, officials said.

Other city facilities closed for Farm Workers Day are:

all libraries, which will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday;

all swimming pools and recreation centers;

public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field, Botanical Building and Balboa Park Activity Center (residents should check with individual museum and park attractions regarding the holiday schedule);

Barrett, Hodges, Lower Otay, San Vicente, Sutherland and Upper Otay reservoirs (although El Capitan, Miramar and Murray reservoirs will have regular operating hours);

Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices;

the Development Services Department office (online services such as making payments or permit applications will be available);

the Personnel Department's Testing and Background/Fingerprinting offices;

Tecolote Nature Center;

the City Clerk's Office; and

Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center (those experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 911, or visit the San Diego Police Department's domestic violence webpage.

Operating city services and open facilities on Tuesday are:

curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled;

Chollas Lake, weather permitting;

the Environmental Services Department customer service phone lines, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Mission Trails Regional Park and Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center;

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park.

golf courses, although holiday rates may apply;

city skate parks and plazas, and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

dog off-leash areas, and;

Miramar Landfill, greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site.

City residents who use a private trash hauler should check with their provider on holiday service, officials said.

They added that the city will continue delivering new gray trash bins and new light blue recycling bins will continue.

City officials said parking meters, street parking time restrictions, yellow zones, short-term green zones and one-to-two-hour time parking zones will not be enforced on Tuesday.

However, "all other parking violations will be enforced," according to the city, which added parking regulations on Port of San Diego properties and within other municipalities may differ.

San Diego County announced animal shelters, health clinics, family resource centers, library branches and public offices will be closed for the holiday.

While most county parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will be open, these locations will be closed:

Adams Park Pool;

community teen centers;

Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley community centers;

Spring Valley Gymnasium;

4S Ranch Recreation Office (but all area parks will be open); and

Valley Center Community Hall;

Camping reservations can always be made online on the county's web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed on Tuesday, officials said.

All county offices will resume normal business hours Wednesday.