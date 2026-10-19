Home sales slow across San Diego County, statewide

The pace of home sales dipped across California and San Diego County last month as rising mortgage rates and persistent affordability challenges weighed on buyer demand, the California Association of Realtors said today.

Sales of existing, single-family homes in California totaled 260,410 in September on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down 3.4% from 269,620 in August and down 6.5% from 278,540 in September 2025.

Southern California recorded the largest annual decline at 9.1%, according to C.A.R.

In San Diego County, sales were down 12.2% from one year ago and 6% from last month. Imperial County saw decreases of 33.3% year-over-year and 13.% from last month.

The county numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

"As we move into fall, the market feels a little less rushed, giving buyers more time to carefully consider their options," said C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski, a Southern California broker and realtor. "Mortgage rates and affordability remain challenging, but with competition easing, well-prepared buyers may have more room to explore their options, negotiate and focus on finding the right home rather than simply hurrying to make an offer."

Prices also declined in September both statewide and in San Diego County.

The average price of an existing, single-family home in California fell from $901,420 in August to $899,720 in September. In San Diego County, the average price went from $1.09 million in August to $1.05 million last month, a 3.7% decrease.

Imperial County's average price rose last month, from $410,000 to $435,000.

The county with the highest median home price in California in September was Mateo County at $2.327 million. The lowest median price was Lassen County's $237,500.

More information can be found at car.org/.