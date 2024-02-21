Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Racial Justice and Social Equity

South Bay leaders: Floods are compounding voting barriers

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 21, 2024 at 4:20 PM PST
KPBS reporters gather with South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
KPBS reporters gather with South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

KPBS gathered 15 community leaders from across the South Bay at the San Ysidro Public Library Tuesday night to discuss what’s top of mind as the March 5 primary election approaches.

The room agreed — everyone knew the floods would happen.

Retired educator Norma Cázares said it’s not new. Her 84-year-old husband remembers Navy personnel rescuing him from a rooftop during South Bay floods in the 1950s, she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Norma Cázares discusses with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Carolyne Corelis / KPBS
Norma Cázares in a discussion with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The gathered leaders — representing organizations in education, health, civic engagement and more — said neighbors have reported the storm drains for decades, and were ignored by the local government. It was just a matter of time.

San Ysidro Women’s Club vice president Alice De La Torre wants an investigation, and to ask elected officials: “Where are your priorities, and where do poor people stand in them?”

<sup>Alice De La Torre discusses with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.</sup>
Carolyn Corelis / KPBS
Alice De La Torre in a discussion with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

News publisher Fanny Miller said the Latino community often bears this neglect in silence, but with the waters, rose an anger she rarely sees.

“I'm really happy that they're pissed off because when something like that affects you? That's how people get involved,” she said.

She hopes that anger will drive people to the polls.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Fanny Miller discusses with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Carolyne Corelis / KPBS
Fanny Miller discusses with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

But those most affected — low-income people of color — face added barriers to voting.

Miller said first or second generation Latino immigrants often don’t understand the systems here. They don’t know who to hold responsible for what happened, or how.

API Initiative leader JoAnn Fields said for many — including Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese residents — most public information isn’t available in their primary or only language.

“While it may not be visible right away that we're in the community, we're there, but we don't come out,” she said. “And we're not hard to reach — we're hardly reached.”

People working all day don’t have the time to vote, added Chula Vista High School student Izayah Ringfield.

Izayah Ringfield discusses with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Carolyne Corelis / KPBS
Izayah Ringfield discusses with other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
JoAnn Fields (right) discusses with Alejandra Perez (left) and other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Carolyne Corelis / KPBS
JoAnn Fields (right) discusses with Alejandra Perez (left) and other South Bay community leaders at the San Ysidro library on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The flood just compounded these issues, said Cázares.

“Trying to make voting a priority is going to be very difficult, if not impossible, because they are on survival mode,” she said. “It's, ‘What do we need to do to get to the next day? Do we have a voucher today? How are we going to eat? What clothing are we going to wear?’”

Some wondered how those displaced by the floods would receive their mail-in ballot, and questioned what they would do if their identification documents were ruined or lost.

They said it’s crucial to overcome these barriers, but it’s hard to see how, with less than two weeks left to vote.

Tags

Racial Justice and Social Equity Voter HubSouth BayWeatherRegional Governments
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News