Ballot Breakdown: San Diego City Council District 2 Candidate Forum

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. Hear from the candidates running for San Diego City Council District two. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. With two weeks to Election Day , we're sitting down with the candidates for key races. Now , let's turn to represent return to who's running for district two on the San Diego City Council. District two stretches from Ocean Beach in Point Loma to Mission Bay and Claremont. Competing for the seat are former Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Deputy City attorney Nicole Crosby. Both candidates join me now. Welcome to you both.

S2: Thank you , thank you. Good morning.

S1: Good morning. Well good afternoon now already I know. Well okay. So let's start this afternoon with housing. District two spans from Point Loma to Claremont , a region where housing density is top of mind for voters. So what housing policies will you prioritize if elected? I'll go to you first , Richard.

S3: Well , first and foremost , I think we need to prioritize not just building more units , but the type of units that we actually want to see within our neighborhoods and the current policies from the city Council , and also also from the state of California , have created a situation where single family neighborhoods are under attack. They're under attack by these large monstrosities of of Adu projects that get built and single family neighborhoods without any parking. I think we as a local government representatives , need to go ahead and pare those back even further than they already have been , so we can protect those single family neighborhoods. And we also need to reform the City of San Diego's Complete Communities program , which basically allows developers to come in and build above and beyond the underlying base level of zoning based on planned future bus routes , which oftentimes never materialize. I don't think that's fair to neighborhoods throughout the district two or throughout the broader city of San Diego region. So it's not just a matter of building more units. We need to make sure that we're building units that can actually support families that want to live here for the next generation.

S1: Nicole , what housing priorities do you have?

S2: One of the first things I plan on working on is to rein in short term vacation rentals. Almost 6000 whole homes have been immediately taken off the market that , if we're in a housing crisis , need to become available for families and seniors and people in our neighborhood to work , and that would actually prevent people from having to drive far away. In Claremont , one of the biggest neighborhoods in the city of San Diego , we are very expansive and we don't have very much transit. So I'm very much a supporter of building from the heart out. And that means our business centers looking at Balboa and Genesee , looking at the Claremont Town Square area , but keeping the parking because there isn't transit available. And the closest bus stop to my house , for example , is through a canyon. No sidewalk and no lights. It's just not meeting people where they are.

S1: Richard , where do you stand on vacation rentals for short term? Should they face restrictions? Absolutely.

S3: Absolutely. Short term vacation rentals should face restrictions , right? Because the purpose of residential zones is for residents and for families to be able to be able to live , we shouldn't have a proliferation of short term vacation rentals in single family neighborhoods specifically. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. Um , also in district two is the midway the Midway Rising development project. It just got one step closer to reality here. Um , the plan is headed in. Headed to the city council for a November vote. Do you take any specific issue with that plan as it stands right now?

S2: Nicole I've always had a plan with one. The transportation plan. The transportation plan is woefully under-resourced. For example , if we're just looking at the sports arena itself , it's a 16,000 seat arena. The parking spots are looking at the future. Arena are only 2000. The current sports arena has 2800 spots. If we're looking at Snapdragon , which is double the size , they have 6000 on site spots over. They have an overflow lot and they have an on site trolley station. And when we're also thinking about including the housing , which we need desperately , we really need to consider the infrastructure that's there , as well as what this economic plan really looks like in a future value.

S1: Richard , what about you? Do you take any issue with the plan as it stands? Absolutely.

S3: Absolutely. And not just as it stands right now , but really from the entire process , from start to finish if you think back. Several years ago , the city of San Diego went to voters and asked for approval to remove the 30 foot high limit within the coastal zone , which would have allowed this project to move forward. But the city failed to do a complete SQL analysis , and so that vote was thrown out by the courts. The city then went back to voters a few years later and got it wrong once again by putting forth an incomplete psychoanalysis. And then now we're at the stage where the city of San Diego is so desperate to try to push this through that they went ahead and got special statewide legislation to apply specifically to this project , to really circumvent the opportunities voters had. And constituents within San Diego have to hold the city and developers accountable for what's being brought forward. So from the beginning to the end , the city has really mishandled this situation. And it's unfortunate because I think most people would agree that Sports Arena does need to be redeveloped. It's a totally blighted area that's attracting a lot of criminal activity , a lot of homeless activity , and it's something that should be a gem for our region , but not based on how the city of San Diego has handled this.

S1: Nikola , how should the city support the influx of residents in an area that's already congested?

S2: Yes , and I think that knowing that it's already congested and knowing that the federal government is a partner on much of the peninsula , is really leveraging federal government resources to rehabilitate or infrastructure , rehabilitate the transit , maintain the transit in that region. But overall , as an entire city , with the influx and knowing that housing is a resource , looking at space like Montgomery Gibbs Field , we know that it is almost 500 acres in the middle of the city , and it's an environmental hazard. And we really need to think about what the future of San Diego looks like in the name of our climate action plan , in the future of healthy people , in our in our community. Richard.

S1: Richard.

S3: Well , yeah , I think as a as a standard practice , you want the infrastructure to come before or alongside of any future residential development. And that's unfortunately not what's happening here.

S1: Um , district two also includes a lot of homeowners , but many renters too. So how will you balance the push for affordable housing with the push to preserve neighborhood character?

S3: Well , I think first we have to understand what is quote unquote , affordable housing. There's a lot of examples. You know , for example , one on one Ash Street where the city's just approved a quote unquote affordable housing project at a cost of $1.1 million per unit. I don't think most people would agree that that's affordable. You're also looking at a lot of these affordable housing projects throughout district two and throughout the city of San Diego that allows developers to exceed the base density that's allowed within the zoning by including affordable housing units. But these affordable housing units are based on area median income and a calculation of rent based off of that , which oftentimes is higher than the market rents. And so you have a lot of these units that are being built that aren't actually affordable. They're not actually below market rate rents. And so you have these citywide programs that are crowding out the middle class , while also making them ineligible for the projects that their taxpayer dollars are subsidizing.

S1: Nicole , how would you balance those two things? You know , preserving neighborhood character with affordable housing. Do you do you or do you even see those two things in conflict?

S2: I don't see things in conflict , but I do think that it truly means working with your neighborhood planning groups. A neighborhood planning groups are a wealth of information , and there are spots in every community that need to be revitalized. You know , people do want new things , like Claremont is finally getting a Trader Joe's , and that is a sign of investment in a community. So when we're talking about underutilized spaces , it doesn't mean decimating parking or single family neighborhoods , because we do need both. Due to the topography of San Diego. But we do need to make sure that it isn't just , quote , affordable rental opportunities. We do need young families and people who are working in our community to have opportunities to purchase. And I think long term , you know , converting some of the space at Montgomery Field could be very valuable for that , as well as a short term vacation rental , you know , reboot.

S1: Uh , homelessness is an ongoing issue that we haven't made much progress on here in San Diego. What new ideas do you have to address homelessness in district two? Richard.

S3: Well , I think first we have to acknowledge that our current approach has failed. Right? We that's just not my opinion. That's actually contained within the data. What we've seen over the past ten years is that the city of San Diego went from spending about $20 million a year on homelessness , to now they're spending over $220 million a year on homelessness. Meanwhile , the population has only increased. So you have to have two components to solving this issue. You have to recognize that cities have a dual responsibility. Responsibility. Number one is to offer temporary assistance to those that want temporary assistance. And then number two , you also have the responsibility to maintain clean and safe public spaces for everyone else. And that often comes through enforcement , which the city has been lacking on. So I would like to see the city reallocate how it's spending its $220 million through over 40 , plus different programs and step up enforcement.

S1: Nicole , what are your ideas?

S2: City Hall has let down our fire and our police department and even our lifeguards and and park rangers when it comes to enforcement , the city and our law enforcement are not able to do enforcement because the city has not provided the beds that they need to be able to provide placement for individuals , recognizing that people do need a place to go. That is step number one prior to any enforcement. And that's just the law. Not just here in California , in San Diego , but across the country. Number two , I worked really closely with the police and fire department to get supportive services for high utilization of emergency services due to their mental health , their substance use and their inability to care for themselves. And that reduces cost , and it improves our call for service time. When our police and our firefighters are trying to get to a 911 call.

S1: Home , should the fire and police be front line on something like this?

S2: No , they should not be front line , but they are the ones who are triaging it now , which is an unmarked cost. When people are talking about homelessness , what needs to happen is a robust partnership with the county , whether it's a pilot or whatever it is. But behavioral health and care services need to be either accessed in the field and transition people to a supportive bed or facility that is appropriate to get them better.

S1: All right. Hey , we're going to take a short break , but we continue our conversation with the candidates running for district two shortly. Stick with us. Welcome back to KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. Right now I am sitting down with the candidates running to represent district two on the San Diego City Council , Richard Bailey and Nicole Crosby. I want to talk about the city's budget. What do you make of the city's recent moves to cut spending and what would you do differently , Richard?

S3: Well , they haven't cut much spending at all. And when you look at the city over the past several years , if you look at the trend lines , what you find is that you've had a population growth that's been nearly flat , but you had this massive rise in staffing. And so you have a situation where the city is spending more than ever before and has staffing levels at near-record highs. But performance across every single department are near all time lows. And so when I look at that from an objective standpoint , what I see is not a revenue problem. I see a spending and management problem. And I think we need changes in policies , but also the management at City Hall to make better use of the tax dollars that we're already collecting.

S2: Nicole , what.

S4: We need to do is really.

S2: Audit all of our contracts and make sure what we're paying for goods make sense. There are some contracts where the city of Carlsbad pays less for a dry good because they negotiated for it , and on council on the city of San Diego needs to do the same for San Diegans.

S1: But is that not happening? Happening?

S2: I'm going to say no , because when we know that our residential leases and our are not at fair market value , we're seeing people paying , making millions and millions of dollars and paying $50 a month. We have to wonder what level of fiscal responsibility has been occurring in those particular places. However , we cannot overlook the impact of , quote , people allegedly leaving , but they're really being priced out and pushed out. Short term vacation rentals costs of just risen through the roof from gas prices and groceries , and it makes it hard for people to keep up. So it's a holistic view in how to keep people in our community. Additionally , we need to go for grants. The city of San Diego is a large city and we are the least resource when it comes to hundreds of millions of dollars of grants , whether it's state , federal , miscellaneous , like we owe it to our constituents to do that work to bring the dollars here to San Diego.

S1: Last month , tens of thousands of residents received incorrect charges on their property tax bills for trash collection. How should the city handle its trash fee system? Nicole.

S2: This the trash fee system first. If it was , I don't support it being on a tax bill. However , if it is going to be this way , the city needs to work robustly and seamlessly with the county before anything was supposed to be going live. I think it's really hard when you have seniors and older folks in neighborhoods that aren't necessarily aware that they have to go online to see what the real tax bill is and what my real cost is. And I think that it made it really hard for regular people to figure out what's going on. There needs to be a much more proactive front from , you know , council members to help rebuild the confidence of the people in the community.

S1: Richard , how do you think the city should handle trash collection?

S3: Yeah , I think the city has demonstrated that it's incapable of doing a professional job administering trash collection , and I don't think the city should be in the trash collection business at all. When you look at the other 18 cities within San Diego County , all other cities rely on a third party trash hauler to administer trash collection. And on average , they do it for 20 to 30% lower cost than what it costs the city of San Diego. So I think given obviously the of the mishandling of the billing situation , the fact that the city wasn't even sure which residents they were collecting trash from. The fact that the city went ahead and spent tens of millions of dollars to replace perfectly good trash and recycling bins at the start of this , to drive up the fee , I think the city has demonstrated that they have no business at all collecting our trash , and if we can do so for less using a third party trash hauler , then we should explore them.

S1: Richard , you said you support reducing the headcount at City Hall to return to 2015 staffing levels? Do you plan to cut police and fire department positions to make that happen?

S3: You actually wouldn't need to do that. And I really want to make this clear that I look at the numbers overall. And when you look at one piece of credit to the city , is they've done a pretty good job maintaining key performance metrics within each department over the past ten , 20 years. So we're actually able to see how well the city has performed over a long term trend line. And what we see is that when the city had fewer employees , our roads were actually better. Just 6% of city streets were rated as poor or failing in 2015. Today , that number is up to 30%. Ten years ago , with fewer employees on average , the street light went out in your neighborhood. The city would repair it within two weeks. Today , that's over 500 days. So we have a situation where we have more spending and more staffing than ever before. But performance has declined. Once again , that's not a revenue problem. That's a spending and management problem. And simply throwing more money and more personnel at these problems won't solve it. We need management reforms.

S1: So what positions do you plan to cut?

S3: I would say baseline all departments minus public safety back to 2015 staffing levels , and then go ahead and improve the various systems and softwares that are now available , which weren't back then to make even further cuts in every single department.

S1: What's your plan to solve infrastructure issues in district two? Given the budget situation? Nicole.

S2: Yeah , when we're looking at the budget , we need to think about what our problem is. What has been happening historically is that the easy homework gets done. Let's just fill some potholes or just do a little overlay in order to make it appear that more miles are being done. But the real core work isn't being done , and D2 across the city has the worst roads , and that is because we have such broad roads , not a lot of public transportation and a lot of neglect that has happened over time. So in working with the federal government , going for grants , having proactive and reactive teams to make sure they're getting done , but also doing an audit of what the street plans and contracts have been historically too. Because if there have been multiple change orders and doing those roads have cost more by outsourcing it , then we need to do this in-house.

S1: So , Richard , what would you do about infrastructure? Yeah.

S3: Yeah. So right now the city is facing a roughly $5 billion backlog on infrastructure that is not yet been funded. Right. So we have this $5 billion gap. What's creating that gap? Well , is the existing spending that is crowding out funding that could that could otherwise be used to solve our infrastructure challenges. And so this is a big reason why , unless we go back to 2015 staffing levels , we will never make any progress in closing that infrastructure gap. So number one , we have to restructure City hall so that we reduce our spending and free up available resources that we can invest in our roads in in our public facilities. That's number one. But number two , the city has a practice right now of building new public facilities , but then not saving further maintenance or eventual replacement. That is just total mismanagement. That's a lack of planning. And that's really bad oversight by the San Diego City Council. And there's probably no greater example of this than the Ocean Beach Pier. The Ocean Beach Pier was built 65 years ago. The estimated cost to replace it is $200 million. The city allowed it to fall into a state of disrepair , and the city has set aside exactly $0 to replace the pier over the last 65 years. And that story , there's a pattern of that story for public facilities all throughout the district. All throughout the city. We need better management and planning practices to address it.

S1: And I should just note that the city's infrastructure funding shortfall was last measured at $7.8 billion. Correct. You got to find the money , right? Where's it coming from?

S2: Well , first of all , the city hasn't really done a robust job of trying to access state and federal funds to do it. Number one. Number two , if we're looking at where the money went , it's making sure that we are digging ourselves out of the ditch in order to keep it right. So in 2015 , our staffing was lower because there were salary freezes and we were below staffing levels. We couldn't actually function as a city at that time , which forced people to be hired out of classification. And it was a very rough time for this city. And we are still facing , um , human capital improvements like since that time , because it takes a really long time to rebuild what has been decimated over a number of decades , when those funds were squandered for other purposes under different administrations. So it really means doing hard work , talking to the state , talking to the federal government. You know , no taxes unless we're able to demonstrate to everyone that this is what the money is for. And this is what we've done with your money , and you could feel comfortable with it. And I think that that would be appropriate.

S1: Go ahead.

S3: If we want to rely on the state and federal government to bail out San Diego's own financial mismanagement when the only two agencies that are probably worse managed are in the state and federal government. I think we were going to be waiting a long time to get our infrastructure needs met. A lot of your listeners are familiar with that headline of $100 million structural deficit , but that structural deficit that meets the headlines is really only the operating deficit , where expenses exceed revenues. That doesn't account for the 100 plus million dollars a year on deferred maintenance on our streets , under $50 million a year on deferred maintenance for our public facilities and the CIP backlog. When you add all those up , you really need to come in with a figure closer to $400 million. That's the true spending gap , and the only way you can get there , realistically , is by restructuring City Hall and paring back the workforce to 2015 staffing levels. And I just have to make this point really clear that under 2015 staffing levels , performance was higher. Why? Because there is a greater level of accountability. And that's not my opinion. That's according to the city's own key performance metrics data that anyone is welcome to go and look up.

S1: All right. We'll have to leave it there. I have been speaking With Nicole Crosby and Richard Bailey , candidates running to represent district two on the San Diego City Council. The district stretches from Ocean Beach and Point Loma to Mission Bay in Claremont. Find more information about the candidates and measures on your ballot at our Voter Hub. And that's at kpbs.org. Election day is two weeks from today on Tuesday , November 30th. Thank you both so much.

S3: Thank you.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman.

S5: Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

