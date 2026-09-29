Meet the candidates for the San Diego City Council

What does a City Council member do?
The city council is the legislative body of the city of San Diego. They can review, amend and adopt new laws in the city, either at the suggestion of the mayor's office or on their own. The council is meant to act as a check on the mayor's power. Two offices — the Office of the City Auditor and the Office of the Independent Budget Analyst — aid the council in their oversight of city operations.
A major part of the council's duties relate to the budget. Every year, the council spends parts of April and May reviewing the mayor's proposed budget and suggesting changes before a final vote in June. They also review quarterly reports on how actual revenues and spending line up with the budget and can make mid-year adjustments, if necessary.
Another important part of a councilmember's job is constituent services. Constituents often contact their councilmember about a broken sidewalk, a tree that needs trimming or a street that needs traffic calming, and they expect the council office to help address their concerns.
To find your council district view the list of communities by district here.
How much does a City Council member get paid?
City councilmembers earn an annual salary of $178,859. A ballot measure approved by voters in 2018 sets councilmembers' salaries at 75% of the salary of California Superior Court judges.
District 2
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The candidates
Richard Bailey
- Party: No party preference (Republican until February 2026)
- Professional background: Business owner, former Coronado mayor
- Top three priorities (from campaign website — candidate did not respond to KPBS inquiries):
- Attainable and smart housing growth: "From 2018-2024, 74% of new housing permits in San Diego were for buildings with five or more rental units, primarily studios and one-bedrooms, many built without any parking. Only 6% were single-family homes, limiting options for families and balanced neighborhood growth. Underutilized commercial developments can and should be considered for mixed-use development, but parking and traffic impacts must be mitigated and realistically accounted for. The City should prioritize housing policies that respect community character, encourage family-sized units, enforce adequate parking standards, promote ownership, and restore local control over zoning decisions."
- Repeal new fees and taxes: "Balboa Park parking fees must be repealed entirely. The increased downtown parking rates, surge pricing up to $20/hr, and extended enforcement hours must be reduced back to the prior rates of Q1 2025. The increased adult recreation league fees must be reduced to allow for affordable recreational opportunities for all San Diegans. These reforms would reduce everyday costs for San Diegans while forcing City Hall to prioritize responsible spending over balancing budgets through hidden taxes and user fees."
- Budget and management reform: "Restructuring City Hall to 2015 staffing levels would save $220M, completely closing the City's operational deficit. Adding a modest 12% productivity gain due to advances in technology over the past ten years would save another $95M. The combination of these two reforms would also reduce the City's annual pension obligations by about $120M annually. If the City implements managed competition and transitions from an operational role to an oversight role, the City would save a minimum of $50M annually. These reforms and others, including following the city's auditor recommendations on better asset management, would close the $610M gap while funding core city services and infrastructure."
Nicole Crosby
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Deputy city attorney, past president of Clairemont Town Council
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability: "We must keep our District 2 families, seniors, and young people rooted in vibrant, connected neighborhoods. I’ll work with the San Diego Housing Commission to expand home ownership opportunities and pursue policy reforms that stop corporations from buying up residential neighborhoods, including a 100-day waiting period for large corporate bidders. I'll fight short-term vacation rentals that displace families and strain schools and first responders. I’ll also prioritize safe, accessible public transit that meets riders where they are. Affordable housing and affordable transportation together build a San Diego where working families and seniors can truly thrive."
- Safety: "As a mom and Deputy City Attorney, community safety is my top priority. I led San Diego's nationally recognized Gun Violence Response Unit and have prosecuted hate crimes and domestic violence abusers. I will ensure full police and firefighter staffing, keep illegal guns off our streets, and protect communities from wildfires. I'll deliver a clear infrastructure roadmap to fix potholes, sidewalks, sewers, and roads while improving pedestrian and cyclist safety. On homelessness, I'll expand shelter beds, partner with the County for behavioral health services, and build senior housing on government land to protect our most vulnerable residents."
- Federal government: "As a prosecutor and public attorney, I have spent my career upholding the Constitution. On the Council, I will work to ensure that all residents, regardless of immigration status, race, or identity, are afforded their full constitutional rights, including due process and equal protection under the law. I will defend reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ protections, strengthen San Diego's sanctuary city policies, and ensure that local law enforcement resources are never used to facilitate ICE operations that violate the rights of our community members. I am committed to utilizing my legal expertise and experience to defend our communities against federal overreach."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego City Firefighters IAFF Local 145
- San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council
The issues
- San Diego needs an additional $5.1 billion in new revenue over the next five years to fully fund its stormwater infrastructure needs. How would you seek that revenue as a city councilmember?
- Richard Bailey did not respond to KPBS inquiries.
- Nicole Crosby: "We're looking at flooding and sewer projects, and this goes right to District 2 and on the peninsula and on the coast. We have lots of military operations there. If we're able to work with our federal government to get funding in order to start that — and yes, it might be one-time funds now, but these one-time funds on an incremental basis will help build the foundation for the future. … We need to make sure that we are being proactive, not just reactive, in order to ensure things are clean … and then being speedy about how we go about doing the repairs."
- San Diego has a structural budget deficit, meaning it's set up to spend more money than it takes in. How would you seek to balance the budget as a city councilmember?
- Richard Bailey did not respond to KPBS inquiries.
- Nicole Crosby: "We need to start by looking inward, and the City Council and the mayor need to really look at what we're spending money on, what we're not asking money for, and being really proactive about that. So in looking at how we're spending money, it goes back to purchasing and contracting. The contracts that we are awarding, are those actually bringing local jobs here? Are those vendors who we're doing deals with actually providing quality work, or do they just continue doing change orders so we end up spending more in the long run? When we're talking about funding, state grants, federal grants, working with our community for our capital improvement projects. Like, we are a very big military town, and in District 2, we can work with the federal government to get funding for our roads, knowing that so much of the infrastructure for our military is located right here in District 2."
Campaign finance
- As of June 30, Bailey reported having $150,150.40 in his campaign account. One pro-Bailey independent expenditure committee sponsored by the Lincoln Club reported $1,518.50 in its campaign account as of June 30. It also reported $1,200 in outstanding debts. It later reported a donation of $15,000 from a group representing the beverage and restaurant industry. A second pro-Bailey committee reported a $100,000 donation from one individual, attorney Steven Richter.
- As of June 30, Crosby reported $12,175.94 in her campaign account, with $8,341.12 in outstanding debts. A pro-Crosby independent expenditure committee reported a $50,000 donation from the laborers' union LIUNA Local 89. An anti-Bailey committee reported $120,000 in donations in September, all of it from unions and their affiliated political arms. As of June 30, before those donations, it had $24,417.81 in its campaign account, with $10,032 in outstanding debts.
District 4
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The candidates
Martha Abraham
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Nurse, community activist
- Top three priorities:
- Community outreach: "I would start my term in office by holding a series of community-based outreach meetings to listen to residents and businesses. Based on these meetings I would work with my staff and community members to compile a summary of community needs and issues. To ensure that these needs and issues are prioritized, I would develop resident and business surveys based on issues identified during the community outreach meetings."
- Housing and segregation: "I will collaborate to tackle housing segregation and reform policies that limit opportunity and propose policies that preserve affordable housing, tenant protections, and create access to safe, equitable, and inclusive neighborhoods; protecting communities from displacement and systemic inequities."
- Economic development: "My focus is to cultivate strategic alliances that foster economic development, create jobs, and bring new opportunities and investment to the community. Empowering our local business ecosystem to grow alongside new enterprises."
- United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals
Henry Foster III
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent, former City Council District 4 chief of staff, former construction manager
- Top three priorities:
- Improving quality of life: "My focus on improving residents’ quality of life is unwavering. In my first term, I increased investment in District 4 commercial corridors, advanced balanced housing and homelessness solutions, secured upgrades to parks, and restored investments in libraries, recreation centers, and reservoirs. I also supported raising the minimum wage for large venue workers and increasing prevailing wages for traffic control workers on city permitted projects. I plan to continue these efforts along with prioritizing the Black Arts & Culture District to ensure it showcases the best of District 4. This includes transforming underutilized spaces into green, safe, and creative community areas."
- Quality infrastructure: "Delivering quality infrastructure is vital, especially for historically underserved communities. We must address inefficiencies to ensure responsible use of public resources. After the January 2024 floods, I redirected millions from the Community Equity Fund to support impacted families and secured federal funding for District 4 infrastructure projects, including green improvements and the Jamacha drainage channel. I will continue securing funding that supports infrastructure improvements like building sidewalks, repaving roads, addressing streetlights, and maintaining storm drains. I would also fight to secure funding and resources that provide ongoing support for flood-impacted residents."
- Keeping our neighborhoods safe: "Keeping our neighborhoods safe is also critical. Some of the ways I’ve addressed safety include expanding violence prevention programs, growing job placement for residents, securing funding for first responder training, and restoring funding to maintain staff from the Department of Race and Equity. However, more must be done. Public safety is shaped by our environment, so we must continue funding community based violence intervention programs, homelessness solutions, libraries, parks, and recreation. Expanding equitable flood and disaster recovery also remains a priority as we secure federal funding to repair channels and infrastructure."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- California Secretary of State Shirley Weber
- San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe
The issues
- San Diego needs an additional $5.1 billion in new revenue over the next five years to fully fund its stormwater infrastructure needs. How would you seek that revenue as a city councilmember?
- Martha Abraham: "I think it's important to include the people that have been impacted by the flooding in this conversation to understand — what do they see happening differently, and what are the solutions that they have? Yeah, it might be a bond measure that we have to have in order to fund the Chollas Creek storm channel or the Jamacha storm channel to repair it, because we know that's $100 million, right? And so these are all conversations that we can have. But I do believe in having the community as part of this conversation to make sure that the decisions we're making are in the best interest of the people that are being impacted by these decisions."
- Henry Foster III: "It is quite a substantial deficit. And I think that's why it's important when we talk about representation — do we want to continue to invest in more 'bells and whistles,' to where when will we really look at our core obligation, and stormwater being one of them. Because in my district, what just recently came out is that we are to be designed to a 100-year flood requirement, but yet we will be lucky if we meet a 20-year requirement. And I think that just speaks to how we approach the work, what we consider important and what's not important. And sometimes you may find, because of the nature of stormwater work, it's not per se high-profile. It doesn't jump out as a brand new facility that we're doing a ribbon cutting on, but it is a very significant part of our systems."
- San Diego has a structural budget deficit, meaning it's set up to spend more money than it takes in. How would you seek to balance the budget as a city councilmember?
- Martha Abraham: "I think it's important to understand and to know: Is our budget responsible? And then we have to prioritize. … And that's one of the first things that I plan on doing is having a town hall within the first 30 days that I'm elected so that I can have an understanding of what the community prioritizes, and then create a working plan from there. We have to decide what is a necessity and what is a priority, and then what are some things that we may be able to do without. But then it also takes the City Council working with (the) administration and being able to come to some kind of a resolution that benefits the people of San Diego. And we're not constantly seeing what we continue to see of the combative back-and-forth between the two, the administration and the City Council."
- Henry Foster III: "Even with this last budget cycle, budget deficit or not, we still have a $6 billion budget, and that's on the revenue side. So the conversation that we continue to have is how are we going to prioritize deployment of those dollars? And what types of systems or programs are we going to invest in? And I think we need to have more robust conversations. I think we need to get over the fear of having uncomfortable conversations. And I think we need to roll our sleeves up and do what we were sent here to do on behalf of our residents. And we have an obligation to provide some core services. But I think when you look at the city of San Diego, I think over time you will see those scope of services have eroded. There are things that we do that are not per se considered core services. And so I think we really need to have some detailed conversations."
Campaign finance
- As of June 30, Abraham reported $6,285.90 in her campaign account.
- As of June 30, Foster reported $83,992.73 in his campaign account. He also reported $22,227.50 in outstanding debts.
District 6
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The candidates
Kent Lee
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent, former executive director of Pacific Arts Movement, former member of Mira Mesa Community Planning Group
- Top three priorities:
- Housing attainability: "Housing attainability remains the biggest challenge for San Diego families. High costs make it difficult to afford essentials like childcare, food and transportation. District 6 includes diverse communities — a hub for life sciences, small businesses, (Marine Corps Air Station) Miramar, and portions of UC San Diego, making it critical that people can live near work or school. As chair of the Land Use & Housing Committee, I have focused on streamlining permitting, updating land use policies, and encouraging smart growth. While we’ve made progress, more must be done. I will continue advancing policies that increase housing supply while investing in infrastructure to support growing communities."
- Neighborhood services and infrastructure: "San Diego residents deserve reliable, high-quality neighborhood services and infrastructure. That means well-maintained parks, accessible libraries and community spaces, and timely repairs to streets, sidewalks and streetlights. In District 6, we are delivering major investments including new parks, recreation upgrades, and street improvements—but maintaining these assets is just as important as building them. At the same time, the City must do more to address longstanding maintenance and infrastructure backlogs that impact neighborhoods across San Diego. I will continue prioritizing funding and improving efficiency to ensure services are delivered reliably and consistently across all communities."
- Fiscal accountability and transparency: "The city must restore public trust through greater fiscal accountability and transparency. With growing budget challenges, we must manage taxpayer dollars responsibly and clearly communicate how decisions are made and resources are allocated. I have focused on asking tough questions, pushing for clearer answers, and advancing solutions grounded in real-world implementation. That includes strengthening oversight and improving transparency in the budget process. I have also proposed re-establishing a chief operating officer to ensure better execution and accountability across city operations—so policies adopted by the council are implemented effectively and transparently."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego City Firefighters IAFF Local 145
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
Mark Powell
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Real estate broker, educator, former San Diego County Board of Education member
- Top three priorities (from website):
- Make life more affordable: "Restore free parking in Balboa Park for San Diegans, as it was always intended. Reduce or repeal the costly trash tax. Simplify permits and reduce costs so builders can produce homes local families can afford to buy. Oppose new taxes because San Diego is already expensive enough. Put the city budget online for easy public access — taxpayers deserve transparency."
- Preserve community character and quality of life: "Adopt stricter design standards and limit ADUs in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, while giving neighbors a voice when projects harm their property or quality of life. Restore traffic flow and access to businesses by removing under-used bike lanes. Repair roads like Mira Mesa Blvd. and Governor Dr. using technology that keeps traffic flowing and disruptions to a minimum. Protect Governor Drive, Genesee Avenue, and Mira Mesa Blvd. by maintaining all four lanes for motor vehicles rather than converting lanes exclusively for bike and bus use."
- Keep our neighborhoods safe: "Remove dead trees from our canyons to reduce fire risk and improve neighborhood safety and appearance. Bring back community-oriented policing with greater presence and neighborhood interaction. Partner with San Diego County on mental health services and homelessness prevention to reduce street homelessness and connect people to help. Support Neighborhood Watch programs throughout District 6."
- San Diego County Republican Party
- Bonnie Kutch, UC Neighbors for Responsible Growth
- Mitz Lee, former San Diego Unified School District trustee
The issues
- San Diego needs an additional $5.1 billion in new revenue over the next five years to fully fund its stormwater infrastructure needs. How would you seek that revenue as a city councilmember?
- Kent Lee: "San Diego’s stormwater funding gap reflects decades of underinvestment, resulting in aging infrastructure, growing capital needs, and increased risks to neighborhoods, especially as El Niño approaches. In the (Fiscal Year) '27 budget, the Council recognized that every dollar matters — allocating nearly $2 million to additional stormwater maintenance and channel clearance. But that investment does not begin to address the billions needed for long-term infrastructure. We must continue to pursue federal, state, and other financing opportunities, but the scale of this challenge means that San Diego must also seriously consider dedicated local revenue. Investing proactively in stormwater infrastructure would also reduce emergency repairs, relieving general fund pressure and preserving resources for other critical city services. Any dedicated funding proposal should clearly identify what residents are being asked to fund, ensure revenues are used for their intended purpose, and provide meaningful oversight so the public can see the infrastructure improvements their investment delivers."
- Mark Powell: "First, I would independently verify whether the $5.1 billion estimate accurately reflects San Diego’s stormwater needs or whether it is an inflated government estimate. Taxpayers deserve to know exactly what is needed and what it should reasonably cost before being asked for more money. Once verified, I would pursue federal and state grants, regional partnerships, public-private investment, and other available funding while prioritizing the most critical projects first. New taxes or fees should be a last resort, not City Hall’s first solution."
- San Diego has a structural budget deficit, meaning it's set up to spend more money than it takes in. How would you seek to balance the budget as a city councilmember?
- Kent Lee: "San Diego lacks the sustained revenue necessary to meet its long-term needs, including decades of infrastructure backlogs in streets, stormwater, parks, libraries, and other public facilities. While we must balance the budget each year, doing so does not mean we have solved the city’s underlying structural challenges — especially given our relatively low revenue-per-capita for a city our size. The next two years will be challenging, with limited new revenue options and additional budgetary reductions anticipated. We must protect frontline services, eliminate unnecessary vacant positions, reassess outside contracts, and use one-time resources strategically. Long-term fiscal stability will ultimately require an honest conversation about both expenditures and revenue. Before asking residents for additional investment, the city must first rebuild public trust and demonstrate stronger fiscal stewardship. If reelected, I will continue pushing for greater transparency and accountability because residents deserve to understand how decisions are made and how their dollars are spent."
- Mark Powell: "San Diego cannot continue solving budget problems by reaching deeper into taxpayers’ pockets. I would prioritize essential services, eliminate waste and duplication, reduce unnecessary administrative overhead, and use technology and AI budgeting software to identify efficiencies. Before considering new taxes or fees, City Hall must demonstrate that it is responsibly managing the money taxpayers already provide. Public safety, roads, parks, libraries, and basic neighborhood services must come first."
Campaign finance
- Lee has dominated the fundraising in District 6. As of June 30, Lee had $103,399.59 in his campaign account.
- Powell's fundraising is far behind Lee's. As of June 30, he reported $9,165.50 in his campaign account. He also reported $5,000 in outstanding debts.
District 8
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The candidates
Antonio Martinez
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: San Ysidro School District board member, former staffer for Rep. Juan Vargas, former health educator
- Top three priorities:
- Infrastructure: "Our infrastructure has been grossly neglected and needs investment to ensure the safety and quality of life for all residents. This means prioritizing and/or creating a new funding formula (even working creatively by seeking state and federal grants, for example) to bring immediate action to these issues, which range from recurring maintenance on broken roads and sidewalks to cleaning out our stormwater systems. To this day, many residents in Shelltown and Southcrest live in fear of losing their homes and property when it rains; we cannot have another flood like the disaster that happened in 2024."
- Cross-border pollution: "The Tijuana River Valley sewage spill is out of control and is an absolute health catastrophe. Residents are not only smelling sewage every day (I am one of them), a wretched stench that penetrates our walls, furniture and curtains, there is also a high probability that the very air that we breathe carries toxins that will have long-term health effects. The city needs to play a bigger role, request emergency funds, and immediately partner with the County of San Diego, and our state and federal partners to end the crisis."
- Affordability: "As the cost of living continues to rise, working families are leaving our city. We need an advocate who will stand with them and ensure their voices are heard. We need real solutions that will keep people in their homes, and take a proactive role on reducing their financial burden. For example, we need better transparency and accountability on the rising utility rates, and explore relief programs for families that live paycheck to paycheck. We also need to invest in workforce development and support small businesses. Many District 8 commercial thoroughfares are ghost towns and need significant economic development."
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego City Firefighters IAFF Local 145
- San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre
Gerardo Ramirez
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Chief of staff for current District 8 City Councilmember Vivian Moreno
- Top three priorities:
- Our fair share of city services: “Getting our fair share of city services including street repair is imperative. For decades, city formulas measured the condition of what we have, not the absence of what we were never given. A street with no pavement couldn't even be considered for repair. Today, the resurfacing formula favors streets in fair shape because they're cheaper to fix, leaving our worst streets last. Good streets get better and bad ones get worse. I’d restructure that formula to ensure failing streets actually get fixed. Also, I’d codify the Climate Equity Fund by ordinance so dollars meant for projects in underserved communities can't be diverted.”
- Lowering the cost of living: “San Diego's cost of living is pushing working families out of the neighborhoods they grew up in. Our housing crisis is a supply problem made worse by regulatory delay and unpredictable permitting, and those costs land on renters and buyers. The city permitted 8,782 homes in 2024, down from 2023 and far short of the 108,036 we're required to build by 2029. We need to increase housing production for middle class families by expanding expedited permitting and shortening approval timelines for projects with affordable units, and grow our first-time homebuyer programs, which reach only a few families a year.”
- Fiscal responsibility: “City Hall has to spend smarter before asking residents for more. The (Independent Budget Analyst's Office) found the (Fiscal Year) '27 budget still leans on one-time funding for ongoing costs, which means the structural deficit isn't fully closed. I'd require a cost-benefit analysis for every department to ensure funding is tied to measurable results. For example, staffing. Since fiscal year 2015, unclassified management positions have increased significantly, but the people who deliver the actual services, the classified staff, have not kept pace. Management is important, but the first priority must be the classified workers who fix our streets, staff our libraries, and serve residents directly.”
- San Diego Municipal Employees Association
- AFSCME Local 127
- California Assemblymember David Alvarez
The issues
- San Diego needs an additional $5.1 billion in new revenue over the next five years to fully fund its stormwater infrastructure needs. How would you seek that revenue as a city councilmember?
- Antonio Martinez: "I'd like to look at if there's federal, state grant funding that we can look into. … District 8 has been abandoned, and we're not prioritized when it comes to just basic infrastructural funding, including cleaning of stormwater drains and what led to the floods in Southcrest and Shelltown. So one thing I can tell you is we need to address that as a priority — whether it's city funding, or prioritizing that particular project. Because El Niño is coming. And we all know, and families know, that that flood could happen again very soon, and people are concerned about that. But really also looking out to see if there's any other funding sources to close that funding gap."
- Gerardo Ramirez: "You have to get innovative. You can't keep knocking on the same door and expecting a different result. … You have to talk about state and federal funding, and potential bonds, and potential tax increases. When you look at this whole issue as a whole, there is no way you're going to solve it just with city funding. There's just no way. And the previous elected officials, they dropped the ball. They didn't maintain stormwater. Why? Because it's not sexy. It's not something that you see when you're walking down the street, right? It's usually underneath. It's usually in areas where people are not going walking by too much."
- San Diego has a structural budget deficit, meaning it's set up to spend more money than it takes in. How would you seek to balance the budget as a city councilmember?
- Antonio Martinez: "I think the first thing we have to do is we have to do an independent audit. And I think that in doing so, we're going to find out that — and speaking with a lot of people who've been around the city and know how the city budget works, we need to really get an idea of what's actually being misspent and what's being misused in terms of basic funding. The only way we're going to have that is by having an independent audit of our budget overall. … So it's really taking a comprehensive approach, knowing that it's not going to be easy to correct the deficit and to make it right. But we have to look at it comprehensively. And we start with the internal audit."
- Gerardo Ramirez: "The focus from the current council the past year has been on getting new revenue in, right? You're seeing all these talks about new revenue. What you're not seeing talks of is addressing our in-house efficiency issues, right? Focusing on ROIs, return on investment, focusing on cost and benefit analysis. … Right now you're seeing the city staff pick and choose what success rate we're going to show. They're not being consistent in showing every success rate of every program. Focusing on that across the board, through every department, and saying we are going to invest in the programs and services that have a successful percentage rate — I think that's important, because right now we're not seeing that."
Campaign finance
- Martinez got the most votes in the four-person primary despite trailing in fundraising. As of June 30, he had $11,315.22 in his campaign account. Martinez's campaign coffers are dwarfed by an independent expenditure committee that supports him. As of Sept. 10, the committee had reported $250,000 in contributions from local unions.
- As of June 30, Ramirez had $35,194.11 in his campaign account. Ramirez also reported $44,716.30 in outstanding debts, including a $20,000 loan he gave his own campaign. An independent expenditure committee with ties to the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce spent more than $200,000 promoting Ramirez in the primary, but ceased operations in July. A new independent expenditure committee supporting Ramirez formed in September. As of Sept. 14, it reported a $10,000 contribution from the Chamber of Commerce.