Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Midday Edition

Cooking for a busy lifestyle, weekend arts events and FilmOut

 September 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Julianna Domingo Julia Dixon Evans
Ways To Subscribe
Ellen C. Lee holds up a piece of broccoli in an undated photo for her cookbook, "Food That Anchors."
Whitney Parker from Paco and Betty
Ellen C. Lee holds up a piece of broccoli in an undated photo for her cookbook, "Food That Anchors."

We’re back with another show about San Diego’s arts and culture scene.

One San Diego author blends her love for cooking and her love for organizing in the cookbook, "Food That Anchors," which offers practical and tasty recipes to help people balance their busy lifestyles.

Also, the Mesa College Art Gallery recently opened a new exhibit featuring work by artist Francisco Eme — plus, we talk about other arts and culture events to check out this weekend.

And finally, San Diego's LGBTQ+ film festival FilmOut is back for its 23rd year. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with filmmaker Sav Rodgers about his documentary, which will be showing at the festival.

Guests:

Ellen C. Lee, author of “Food That Anchors”

Alessandra Moctezuma, professor of fine art and museum studies at San Diego Mesa College

Sav Rodgers, filmmaker and director of “Chasing Chasing Amy”

Beth Accomando, KPBS arts reporter

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition FilmBooksCookingVisual Arts