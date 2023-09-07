Cooking for a busy lifestyle, weekend arts events and FilmOut

We’re back with another show about San Diego’s arts and culture scene.

One San Diego author blends her love for cooking and her love for organizing in the cookbook, "Food That Anchors," which offers practical and tasty recipes to help people balance their busy lifestyles.

Also, the Mesa College Art Gallery recently opened a new exhibit featuring work by artist Francisco Eme — plus, we talk about other arts and culture events to check out this weekend.

And finally, San Diego's LGBTQ+ film festival FilmOut is back for its 23rd year. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with filmmaker Sav Rodgers about his documentary, which will be showing at the festival.



Guests:

Ellen C. Lee, author of “Food That Anchors”

Alessandra Moctezuma, professor of fine art and museum studies at San Diego Mesa College

Sav Rodgers , filmmaker and director of “Chasing Chasing Amy”

Beth Accomando, KPBS arts reporter