Fitness author urges San Diego seniors to 'Move for Life'

Damian , a joiner , is a personal trainer here who focuses on San Diego's senior population. He is also author of the book move for life A Practical Guide to Building Everyday Strength , balance and Confidence for Thriving After 65. Damien , welcome to Midday Edition.

S2: Thank you. Jade. Happy to be here.

S1: Glad to have you here.

S2: Aside from her sessions she had with me , she was walking multiple times a week and going on vacations , and she just got it. The connection between what we did and being able to enjoy your best life. Yeah.

S2: They might not change. It might depend upon , of course , how vigilant you were when you were younger. But at the end of the day , there's things like fall prevention or cognitive ability. You want to make sure that you keep a firm grasp on. And I think what it really is is that people , they just they don't think it's for them. You get older. Like , I don't need to exercise. I'm too old for that. But the thing is , everybody needs to no matter what your age is. And the more you do it when you're younger and the middle age and older , you can really move better and have your independence. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. I mean , in that client that you mentioned , um , how was her movement after she started working with you on these things.

S2: Oh , she was great. I mean , she. She had a assist with a cane. But the thing is , she was able to put it aside and do everything from the footwork and balance and exercise. And it was she saw immediately the work we did , how it helped her outside the gym.

S1: Well , I want to get into some of your tips here , because you break things down into important movements that are really important for everyone. Tell us what those are and how we can maintain the ability to do them.

S2: I think probably breaking it down to first hinging is a movement that a lot of people take for granted. It's pretty much like you're sending your hips back to pick something up off the ground. It's used in the big , big word called deadlift. It's a big fancy term. At the end of the day , it's picking something up off the ground. It could be a grandkid. It could be a book. It could be your groceries. And that's a key movement. A lot of people might not be able to do because of pain , but the more people can do that , they'll be able to do it every day and better at a better life.

S1: Yes. In the in the first chapter of your book , it is the joy of movement.

S2: Pulling and pushing like presses and pulling. Squats , lunges. Moving different directions. Of course , core strength is important to and also rotation as well.

ageism is something we hear about in certain parts of society , maybe even in workplaces.

S2: They are not felt welcome in the space. It could be the music is too loud. A lot of people with hearing aids or cognitive abilities , it can be very distracting to be able to move in that environment. Also , it's just like what that age group is like , okay , you can go in the corner and do some gentle exercises , but they should be pushing weight. That's challenging for them as well. And even in some of the ads in the passage just annoy me. You see somebody with 80 years old having a £5 weight and like , it's really heavy. And end of the day , you could probably push heavier than that. But it's like you want to have him do some some small exercise or think they're frail , but really they can move better than they think we can in the actual ads. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. And you mentioned the hinging which can help help with some of that movement.

S1: Yeah. Um , in addition to help with our strength and balance , exercise also has this cognitive benefit to it , especially for older adults. Yeah. Tell us about some of those benefits.

S2: So it's really just a mental aspect of using using your brain exercising and just keeping that part of your brain. Lack of better words , warm when you're moving helps you in everyday life , and also for cognitive abilities. Everything with Alzheimer's and things like that.

S2: But it's important because people they don't think exercise can help with that. But it can. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Yes. Um , you know , in recent years , we have learned more about how important it is to sort of keep things social , to have , you know , these social connections as well. It's good for your your mind , body and soul.

S2: It's like to be social. You have to get out there and do it. So you have to get out of bed , shower , clothe yourself , bid yourself eat , and you're in your car and you're going somewhere , and also your people are going to see you. They're going to keep you accountable. Like , where is she ? Where is she at ? Where is he at ? And that kind of social activity and like , hey , are you okay ? Are you able to get on your trip ? It's all connected to movement.

S1: It is. And you know , and when I hear about the social connections , I. You know , I go to a gym and they have Taco Tuesdays. Mhm. Um , and that has nothing to do with exercising. Or maybe.

S2: It does.

S1: They'll see you on the other. Yeah. But I mean this is just , you know , it's one of the things that I think , like a lot of gyms are doing is to , is to create social events and make space for , for that sort of thing as well. Yes. I guess a lot of people recognize the need for it. I mean , what about for folks who don't really enjoy , you know , like the weight room or the gym , all this socializing.

S2: If that doesn't work for you , work out at home. Garden. Find aqua aerobics class you like something that involves movement to have to be actually the structured thing in the gym. It's my main thing is that they see the connection between what they do and exercise and be able to do in everyday life. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Well , as we age , obviously our risk for injuries can also grow.

S2: Of course. First of all , check your doctor , make sure you're good to go to exercise. And after that. Don't try to make up for lost time. Like find a professional that can help you. And the main thing when exercise is form , form , form. A lot of people , even the videos you see online , they look really great a lot , a heavy weight , but their form is not. The best form is important no matter how much weight you have in your hands and find some body , or find videos or things you can write to help you through that process.

S1: Yeah , absolutely. Tell me about that. Like , you know , say you you used to play college ball and now you're , you know , several years removed from college several decades. And you want to do that again.

S2: Of course , if it's basketball or something like that. Have you been moving that fast ? Now , you might want to start off slow. Before you pull something. Start stretching. Uh , find some way to get your muscles ready for that. There. There's different variations of an exercise. It could be bouncing the ball yourself before you get to the team event , and you get tied up trying to play other people.

S1: Yeah , yeah.

S2: Okay. Like when I'm working with somebody. If I see it's getting easier for them , they're ready for the next step. Also , it could be somebody can help. Tell them , okay , you're ready. That they're working with. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. Another common concern for many seniors and those with limited mobility is falling. And this is something you cover in your book.

S2: The first thing is you can always do work to get your to work on your balance. There's always things that you can do. You want to make sure you have certain things checked , your vision and your hearing can also affect your balance as well too. So make sure those are those are taken care of. Start small. And if you're doing kind of balance training , do it when you're fresh. Don't do it when you're tired because that way your neurological system is kind of right at that point. So do it first in the morning when the fresh you are and just do something small. Some people like , you know , brushing their teeth in one foot up or find different ways to shift your weight to another foot so you can balance. But above all , start small things like.

S1: That and you talk about doing the balance exercises in the morning.

it's really when you're fresher. I'm a morning person and everybody is just depends for your schedule. Just do what works for you.

S1: Yeah.

S2: Because confidence is a big part of people that I've met with. They don't think they can , and they can see when I'm working that they can , and they get that confidence in the gym , which is a big deal. Yeah.

S1: Yeah.

S2: And a lot of times is confusion about they don't know what to do. I understand that because they will when they're moving fast. The music's loud. People are wearing next to nothing. They're just like , you're like , what am I going to do ? And so they're they don't want to get in the way. They're not sure what to do. Actually what happens a lot of times.

S2: Find somebody to talk to in the gym like , hey , can you show me how to use this equipment ? The more educated you are , the more confident you're going to be. But of course , you can find somebody to work with once a week. And we have had people who work with me three times a week. I'm like , look , let's do twice. I want you to do something else outside of the gym. But once you have more confidence in knowing what to do , it helps a lot. Yeah.

S1: Yeah.

S2: Gardening. I had a client once. She was like , well , on exercise , okay , I do gardening. I'm like , guess what ? That's exercise. And they don't put the connection like you're out there sweating , you're getting from the ground , on the floor , you're carrying things and that is exercise. So if that works for you , start there. But I still want people to work on strength. So their bone density also gets better during that time.

S1: All right. And um , you say setting goals can can also really help. How should we be approaching those goals.

S2: Start small. Set something that you can actually can attain. So let's say I'm giving back an exercise. I haven't done it in a while. I'm going to see what gyms are close to me. I'm going to see where I really want to exercise at where at the gym or outside , and then make a plan. So I'm going to go to the gym and check it out and see what's for me. Talk to somebody that works there. And then I'm going to go one day a week. Don't go three days or four days. Start one day a week. Start there , find a routine and just start small at that point.

S1: At the end of the book , you also provide people here in San Diego with a list of resources around aging.

S2: I used to work for them a long time ago , and they have great free exercise classes for seniors in San Diego. Hmm.

S1:

S2: They have different races out there as well too.

S1:

S1: And , um , before before I let you go , I'm wondering , you know , if you can leave us with a quick exercise that you find really works with seniors ? Um , since you you work with a lot in your practice.

S2: Well , I'm gonna go back to the hinging.

S3: Because it's important. Yes. So I would say.

S2: Um , have your back to the wall and be just no more than 6 or 6in away from the wall , and you want to think about a bird feeding. So the bird is bringing its head down and then back up in the hips and like from your hip to your shoulder is straight. So you're bring your hips back to the wall as far as you can and then back up , and so that the people might feel the pull in their lower back or their glutes. They might feel the stretch there. And that's what's important to be able to reach for your toes. Tie your shoelaces and get something on the ground and not hurt your back at the same time.

S1: Now is there are there modifications that should be made ? You know , maybe someone's had a stroke or or something of that nature. And then so balance is really a challenge. And so , so hinging may be a challenge as well. How might someone modify the exercises for that.

S2: Move slower. Don't move as far. There's always variations. You don't have to go as far as I go. You can go 2 or 3in and also then make sure that they're breathing during that time as well too. Okay.

S1: Okay.

S2: I have to walk the talk 100%. I mean , I was in a half marathons a while ago. I kind of fell off , but I run for now because of my heart. So I'm kind of I'm on myself for that. Bring my clothes to the gym , like , got my clothes together. I got a Monday. I might not like doing it , but I have to do it. And I always do the strengthening as much as I can balance as well too. And I just try to think about the older me and how it would thank me for what I'm doing now.

S1: Yeah , well , I know this this book is advice for folks who are 65 and over , and I'm not quite there yet. I got a lot.

S3: Just to read it out too. Exactly.

S1: Exactly. It's still good advice for anyone , really. Um , I've been speaking with Damian , a joiner , author of the book move for life A Practical Guide to Building Everyday Strength , balance , and Confidence for Thriving After 65. And you can find a link to Damian and his book on our website at pbs.org. Damian , thank you so very much.

S2: Thank you so much , Jayne.

