House of Somalia is first Balboa Park Cottage representing an African nation

Well , welcome in San Diego , it's Jade Hindman. On today's show , the House of Somali is open in Balboa Park. Here all about it. You know , take a walk through Balboa Park and you'll find dozens of historic cottages celebrating cultures around the world. The volunteer driven houses promote education , community and understanding. And now the House of Somalia is joining them. It's the first African country to be represented by the Balboa Park Cottages. And joining me to talk about it is Ramo Abdi. She is the co-founder and president of House of Somalia. Rama , welcome.

S2: Thank you. Cheering.

S1: So in November , you hosted a celebration for the new House of Somalia at Balboa Park. And I hear there was a lot of music and artistry.

S2: Early in the month of November , we were officially voted in as a full member of HPR. Part of , uh , Balboa Park. So in that moment was deeply responsibility and gratitude. And on the November 23rd , we celebrate the first , uh , long program. Uh , when we brought when broader community came together. And that day was really a moment of pride in blondies and celebrating a historical milestone , uh , together , that make it clear this space represented just more than a name. So being the first African country to be represented there. The community came together. We share food , culture , dance , music and it was an amazing moment for our community. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. And and HPR you mentioned that's the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages. The official name of the cottage is there. You know , as you said , this is the first African country to be represented by the international cottages at Balboa Park.

S2: The House of Africa. Um , I mean , Somalia being the first African country to be represented and fully devoted in , in and also a proud moment will be the first , um , African country , but we won't be the last. So this moment create a path other African countries to follow and ensure that African culture have places to live in those spaces. Exactly.

S1: Exactly. You got to light the path. You know , you're very active in the community. As a director at Somali Youth United and Pana , the partnership for the advancement for New Americans.

S2: Somali is the narrative focus on unity , MPs and leadership development that create space where young people feel grounded and empowered. Right. Pana also works to advance in equity and inclusion , especially around housing stability , language access and belongings , while fighting the systemic barriers that impacted , um , the immigrant and refugee communities. And of course , in House of Somalia brings this work together by rooting in a culture and connection to celebrate our heritage. So all these work are interconnected because from celebrating our culture , from advocating for our community , and also developing our Somali American kids who are born here to , you know , be , um , in the leadership in building power among themselves. Yeah.

S1: Yeah.

S2: So when I grew up , I didn't see a lot of resources. Right. A lot of , um , um , community organization or our where our parents can go and get , um , resources or opportunities that speak their language. So when after high school , I thought about it , I said , why not get involved and volunteer ? The first place that I volunteered with at IRC. And then from there I started getting active in the community. That's when , um , I started working with our community. And here in San Diego.

S1: And tell me more about the Somali community in San Diego.

S2: We are resilient. We're generals. We are deeply connected. And what I love the most is how our community give back to the broader community , and also helping families , finding houses , navigating system. And those people who feel less like people really feel less alone here. Because now those generations who's coming after us know who to depend on , right ? And for example , I don't know if I mentioned it , I'm on the board for 15 charter school as well. Like when our new arrivals come and when they go into the office of 15 charter school , everybody who's there speaks the language , right ? They don't have to go out and look for interpreter , like they interface with people that they know their language is and all that. And so that's why , like , even in the face of challenge , our community continue to build and care for one another. That's what I love about this community. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. And I know earlier on the show , we spoke about increased surveillance at Somali child care centers over the past year. The Somali community has been subject to racist remarks and profiling by the Trump administration. How is all of this affecting your work.

S2: Even while this administration is attacking our community and saying all the sort of fly our community stand is strong ? We just met with , uh , Mayor Todd Gloria , our council member , Sean Illo at Pana this weekend to continue to build ties and make sure that our local leaders understand who we are and what our needs are.

S1: Yeah , well , tell me. And why are spaces of cultural celebration like the House of Somalia so important ? Um , in normal times , but especially during this time in history.

S2: Uh , this space , these cultural spaces , are a very important one for our Somali Americans , kids who are born here , especially my kids. I grew up here. Yes , I know a little bit about my culture when I came here , but especially for those who were born here , they know who they are , their belongings , they belong here and there also have that , the ties to their culture. Right. So there are a lot of people to feel seen without even explanation and be proud of who we are without apologizing. We are right. These spaces are preserve history , its strength , our identity , and help people feel rooted , especially in places that once felt unfamiliar. So for again , for my kids , for my future and grandkids , they know where who they are by just connecting to these cultural spaces.

S1:

S2: The like they were very excited. Like the elders were like , oh , this is like a history. This is a milestone that our community you never achieved. So not only for Somali or Somali Americans is for even broader community. For us to share our culture beyond what they see on TV , like saying , oh , Somalians are fraudulent , Somalians are this and that and want them to sit down with us. Break a break like , you know , break a bread with us and eat together and learn about our culture. And this will literally teach everyone who does not know who we are as a Somali community , instead of just getting all those , um , uh , um , like , you know , fake stories from other information. Disinformation.

S1: Disinformation. Stereotypes. All of it.

S2: Yeah , yeah. Misinformation. Stereotypes from others. But come and sit down with us , break bread with us and learn about our culture. Be with us. And then to celebrate who we are. And also for. Again , for Somali Americans , our kids , our generation have some ties to these cultural places. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Well , I mean , hey , congratulations again on the opening.

S2: And also , please get involved. Um , we host every third Sunday of the month in Nation of Hall , Hall of Nation in Balboa Park , where we teach about our culture , our stories , and come and learn about Somalians. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. It's wonderful. I have been speaking with Ramo Abdi. She's the president and co-founder of the House of Somalia in Balboa Park. Find more information about it at KPBS. Ramo , thank you so very much.

S2: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition.


