Local reaction to violence, unrest and uncertainty in Iran

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on today's show. We'll talk with San Diego County Board Chair Tara Lawson. Ramer , after the latest ice killing in Minneapolis will find out how San Diego County is responding. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. First , we start with local perspective , though , on tensions in Iran. Mass protests against the current regime in Iran have been raging on since late December. During that time , Iranian security forces have killed thousands. Many more have been arrested. It's been called the deadliest unrest in the country since the 1979 revolution. A near-total internet blackout continues , restricting communication , and the limited images and videos that have emerged are horrifying. The United Nations has condemned Iran for human rights abuses and unlawful force. Here in San Diego , you know , there have been. It's been called the deadliest in the country since the 79 revolution. But , you know , here in San Diego , members of the Iranian diaspora are grappling with fear and stress as they watch the violence continue. They're also anxious about what the future holds. And joining me now is Bibi Kasra. She is an Iranian American and entrepreneur who has lived in San Diego since 1996. Bibi , welcome to Midday edition.

S2: Thank you very much , Jade , for having me. I'm a big fan of your program and this is the first time talking to you. Thank you.

S1: Hey , I really appreciate that. And thanks so much for taking the time to to share your story and perspective here on Midday Edition. We really appreciate it. I know that you came to San Diego as a teenager.

S2: I didn't come to San Diego as a teenager. I came to San Diego in 1996 after graduating from Harvard Business School and to join a biotech company. At the time , uh , as a marketing director. I came to San Diego. Uh , I was very young. I fled Iran when I was a teenager. I was 17 , uh , I saw as a 14 year old the beginning of the Iranian revolution unfolding the revolution of 79. Um , and then when they came to arrest my father , who was a famous poet , uh , friends advised that we left Iran because if arrested , they would have definitely helped him on the spot. Um , so anyway , we had a long journey to for me to reach America. I didn't come with my family. Uh , we went left with smugglers to Afghanistan. Then we wanted to go to France. Then we had to go to diverted to the Soviet Union , where I earned actually a degree in journalism. I got my master's in journalism and that myself to come to America. And when people for all these years , Americans have asked me why America ? Uh , I said , uh , a Europeans refused me a visa and B , uh , because I honestly believe that the Constitution of the United States and I choke when I say that now is the most beautiful constitution. Um , and I , I lived by it , as , you know , an immigrant , uh , started a family here , worked here , raised my family. Um , and always I say you can take the girl out of Iran , but not Iran. You know. Indeed.

S1: Indeed. Well , you know , let me let me ask you this because you mentioned , you know , the Constitution and whatnot.

S2: That's a very difficult question. You know , it's like you , um , and as an immigrant in this country now , I'm being I'm feeling like we are not maybe first rate. I never felt that. Not at work. Never. But we have to be very cautious answering this question. Um , I hope that it's being withheld. I hope that our forces who We'll go towards what the Founding Fathers wanted this country to be. Mm.

S1: Mm. Well said. I mean , let's go ahead and bring it back , though , to the unrest in Iran over the last month. We've seen a great deal of unrest and violence there.

S2: You know , I always I have always been hopeful. I trust in the I trust and believe in the people of Iran. Um , but right now , I am. Anxiety and despair is taking over a little bit. I am fearful because I am a student of history , and I don't want to take you through a lesson in history of the Persian Empire since the Mongol horde. And you know Alexander the Great and you know , the Ottomans or , you know , uh , not not of that , but even modern history. And when I talk about , you know , Germany , um , you know , and Mussolini and you know , that they're like , oh , no , that's not going to happen. But even more modern when I think of invasions , you know , of , let's say , America in , uh , recent history , in Iraq , in Libya , in Afghanistan , I mean , where is it ? Where have there been people that have been planted that we could look at it as a model for our future for for those who ask for invasion or military invasion of Iran ? And I really think that the Trump administration is realizing that by saying , we don't want the collaboration of Iran , we don't want to bring an Ahmed Chalabi to Iran. I think they they now are aware of it somewhat , but the people of Iran are in so much despair. And some of them , and I hear that are demanding , oh , USA , Israel bombers , you know , come take over. Those things have consequences. They have deep historical consequences that I can also talk about. You know , uh , it's not as easy like a small I took a small example. I actually wrote it down. Um , America bombs , let's say a nuclear or electrical facility. Okay. Let's say no people are going to be killed. But , you know , that's destroyed 90,000 to 100,000kW of electricity lost for every kilowatt of electricity. Megawatts , megawatts of electricity. Uh , it's between 800 and $900 million. So if you destroy a facility that produces 90,000MW. That's $90 billion.

S3: $100 billion. He's going to pay them. Yeah. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. I mean , does that raises big questions ? Um , and then , you know , when we when we bring this back to , to the people and the lives that are affected by all this , I understand you have family and friends in Iran that you've had trouble reaching during this internet blackout.

S2: They're not in Iran. They have nobody in Iran. They go once a year. They do shopping.

S3: They say. Iran.

S2: Iran.

S3: Is a beautiful country.

S2: My dollar goes such a long way. And they I mean , that really makes. Me.

S3: Me.

S2: Bawling , you know ? But let's say those those of us who have people , and for 12 days we didn't know. If they live , they breathe. I had an aunt in a hospital in Iran. I didn't know if she died or not. You know , and then the it's drip. Drip. You know , like they first called after 12 days with a landline. 30s saying we are alive. We're alive , we're alive , and that's it. And now what's up ? We have a little bit more of information and they share with us what went with them during that time. And it's apocalyptic. I mean by , by the official reports , 5000 people were killed. But we know that it's upwards of 20 , 30,000 people. And I don't know if you heard in America. People watch Schindler's List and all these movies about the Holocaust. There is a guy who was in a body bag. For.

S3: For.

S2: Three days and saw light during a hole through his , uh , body bag and didn't dare to stand up and say I'm alive and hungry for three days. That's a movie all by itself. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Mhm. But given given what's happening , I mean you describe it as apocalyptic and I would imagine that it would just be so stressful not being able to reach your loved ones during this time. Um , how how are you coping with that.

S2: Well , that's a very good question. I'm not coping because I'm being attacked by. Unfortunately , there.

S3: Is a big.

S2: Also crack in the diaspora , you know , between those who think one way or another way. You know , some want to bring the deposed son of the Shah of Iran someone a republic , you know , doesn't matter where you are in. But right now , it's time for. Unity.

S3: Unity.

S2: Because the government of Iran War is the manna from heaven from them. War unites people. You know , it doesn't matter what. Iranian people are proud and they don't want their country divided. So war is.

S3: A great gift for them.

S2: Unity is their enemy. I want my people to be united , and I think we have to cope by uniting and listening to each other on. On top of everything going on , I had to close my page because 10,000 people report you or they want ice to kill you , or they want , you know.

S3: Somebody to shut you up. This is not the way.

S2: You know , replacing one dictatorship with the other is not a recipe for good is a recipe for disaster as we have seen it in the world. I try to cope by educating those I love and those who listen to me. And then I'm attacked again , like , oh , you think you know more than us ? So I'm coping right now by violence and by getting , you know , an introvert , which is very difficult for me to be. And , uh. Those who listen and ask a question , especially young people , a lot of people , after these 12 days and what's happening are now more receptive to what I say. They say we know what you meant , and we are we are seeing it. You know , when Trump says , love to the streets and the son of the Shah says , oh , I'm with you. Help is on the way. They took to the streets in numbers and they got killed. And I don't know , is it responsible to pull people who are not armed to come to the street ? Remain to be seen ? Maybe I'm wrong.

S1: But the message here , though , is that unity is really what you'd like to see in the last 30s that we have. How do you get to that place , you think ? Is it ? It's through much of it. Through education , as you mentioned.

S2: Those who listen , to listen , to give your hand instead of saying , you know you are not welcome to my demonstration , or I'll break your teeth. Or , you know , if you say this woman life , uh , freedom was one of the biggest , best slogans of the 21st century. And I wish we kept that instead of division.

S1: I've been speaking with Bibi Kasher. She's an Iranian American and entrepreneur who's lived in San Diego since 1996. Bibi , thank you so much for your insight.

S2: Thank you very much , Dave. It's been an honor.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

