Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries brings sixth medal home to Carlsbad

 February 26, 2026 at 2:46 PM PST
By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Host,  Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Ashley Rusch / Producer
United States' Kaillie Humphries slides down the track during a women's monobob run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

Alessandra Tarantino

/

AP
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP
United States' Kaillie Humphries slides down the track during a women's monobob run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.
Two U.S. moms in their 40s rocketed to gold and bronze in Olympic bobsled showdown
Brian Mann

Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries is coming home to Carlsbad with two new medals after the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, bringing six medals total.

She's widely considered one of the best bobsledders in the history of the sport.

We sit down with Humphries to hear more about her journey through the sport and motherhood.

Plus, a local student magazine highlighting arts and culture reports back after covering New York Fashion Week — one of the biggest events in the industry.

Then, our Midday Movies critics sing the praises of Hong Kong director John Woo and celebrates his impactful work in the world of action cinema.

Guests:

