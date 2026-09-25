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KPBS Roundtable

Trash fee fallout; Padres clinch playoff spot; the voice behind the KPBS surf report

 September 25, 2026 at 12:56 PM PDT
By Andrew Bracken / Producer/Host, KPBS Roundtable,  Ashley Rusch / Producer
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A city of San Diego trash collection truck is pictured in this undated photo.
City of San Diego
A city of San Diego trash collection truck is pictured in this undated photo.

This week, we learned that tens of thousands of San Diegans may have been overcharged on their property tax bills for trash fees.

Recycling and trash cans sit curbside in Ocean Beach, San Diego on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics
San Diego incorrectly charges tens of thousands of residents for city trash fees
Jacob Aere

The city of San Diego blames the problem on a "technical error."

We talk about the latest with San Diego Union-Tribune City Hall reporter David Garrick, who broke the story.

Plus, the San Diego Padres have clinched a spot in the playoffs — after beating the Dodgers 4-2.

Spanish-language broadcaster Eduardo Ortega joins us to talk about the 2026 regular season and look ahead to the Padres' third straight trip to the postseason. Also, how he's celebrating 40 years behind the microphone.

Then, we sit down with a familiar voice for KPBS listeners — Scott Bass. We hear more about his process behind his signature surf report, and how he describes San Diego surf culture.

Guests:

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KPBS Roundtable SportsSan Diego Government