Trash fee fallout; Padres clinch playoff spot; the voice behind the KPBS surf report

This week, we learned that tens of thousands of San Diegans may have been overcharged on their property tax bills for trash fees.

The city of San Diego blames the problem on a "technical error."

We talk about the latest with San Diego Union-Tribune City Hall reporter David Garrick, who broke the story.

Plus, the San Diego Padres have clinched a spot in the playoffs — after beating the Dodgers 4-2.

Spanish-language broadcaster Eduardo Ortega joins us to talk about the 2026 regular season and look ahead to the Padres' third straight trip to the postseason. Also, how he's celebrating 40 years behind the microphone.

Then, we sit down with a familiar voice for KPBS listeners — Scott Bass. We hear more about his process behind his signature surf report, and how he describes San Diego surf culture.

Guests:



David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Eduardo Ortega, Spanish-language broadcaster, San Diego Padres

Scott Bass, surf forecaster, KPBS

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