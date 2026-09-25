Trash fee fallout; Padres clinch playoff spot; the voice behind the KPBS surf report
This week, we learned that tens of thousands of San Diegans may have been overcharged on their property tax bills for trash fees.
The city of San Diego blames the problem on a "technical error."
We talk about the latest with San Diego Union-Tribune City Hall reporter David Garrick, who broke the story.
Plus, the San Diego Padres have clinched a spot in the playoffs — after beating the Dodgers 4-2.
Spanish-language broadcaster Eduardo Ortega joins us to talk about the 2026 regular season and look ahead to the Padres' third straight trip to the postseason. Also, how he's celebrating 40 years behind the microphone.
Then, we sit down with a familiar voice for KPBS listeners — Scott Bass. We hear more about his process behind his signature surf report, and how he describes San Diego surf culture.
Guests:
- David Garrick, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune
- Eduardo Ortega, Spanish-language broadcaster, San Diego Padres
- Scott Bass, surf forecaster, KPBS
Keep reading:
- San Diego is overcharging thousands of people for trash pickup, some by $1,000 or more
- ‘This is incompetence’: San Diego council members rail against Gloria for city over-billing thousands for trash
- Facing ire for overcharging for trash pickup, San Diego reveals how many households are affected
- Padres beat Dodgers to clinch third straight postseason berth
- Padres clinch 3rd straight postseason berth as they seek 1st World Series title
- Unique radio surf reports attract mostly non-surfers