As election day approaches … we break down Prop 45

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s FRIDAY, OCTOBER SIXTEENTH>>>> [ PROPOSITION 45 IS ON YOUR BALLOT ]WE’LL BREAK IT DOWN. But first... the headlines ….#######

A SAN DIEGO-BASED DEFENSE COMPANY RECENTLY RECEIVED A FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR BOOST FROM THE U-S GOVERNMENT

DIGITAL FORCE TECHNOLOGIES BUILDS DRONE SYSTEMS THAT CAN DETECT AND TRACK INCOMING DRONES AND HELP MILITARY OPERATORS DECIDE HOW TO STOP THEM

NBC-7 SAYS THEY ARE INTENDED FOR LONG-RANGE, LONG-DURATION MISSIONS …

AND HAVE AN OVERALL PURPOSE OF BEING MORE SELECTIVE OF WHERE AND HOW OUR SERVICE MEMBERS AND MILITARY RESOURCES ARE BEING UTILIZED

THE COMPANY’S CONTRACT WITH THE GOVERNMENT IS AN INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT

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THREE MORE SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOLS WILL MOVE OVER TO WHAT IS CALLED A FOUR BY FOUR SCHEDULE

CANYON HILLS, MIRA MESA AND MADISON HIGH SCHOOL WILL SWITCH TO THE NEW SCHEDULE AT THE START OF NEXT SCHOOL YEAR

UNDER THE NEW SCHEDULE STUDENTS WILL HAVE FOUR PERIODS PER DAY THAT ARE LONGER BUT CAN BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE FIRST OR SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

THE PERIODS WILL BE NINETY TO ONE HUNDRED AND TEN MINUTES

CURRENTLY, STUDENTS IN THOSE HIGH SCHOOLS ATTEND SIX, ROUGHLY FIFTY-MINUTE-LONG CLASSES PER DAY THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE SCHOOL YEAR

ABC TEN SAYS THAT OUT OF THE TWENTY TWO HIGH SCHOOLS IN THE SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIRTEEN HAVE ALREADY MOVED TO THE FOUR BY FOUR SCHEDULE

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AS A REMINDER, STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS WILL CONTINUE TODAY AND TOMORROW

FORECASTERS SAY OUR EASTERN VALLEY’S CAN ANTICIPATE WINDS RANGING FROM 20 TO 30 MILES PER HOUR AND GUSTS UP TO 55 MILES PER HOUR

AND WINDS AND GUSTS IN OUR MOUNTAIN AREAS WILL BE EVEN STRONGER

THE POWERFUL WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN POWER LINES OR TREES SO PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS WHEN DRIVING

THERE IS ALSO A MODERATE TO MAJOR HEAT RISK IN EFFECT AS WELL FOR OUR COASTAL AREAS

COOLER CONDITIONS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS ARE COMING AT THE TOP OF NEXT WEEK

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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CALIFORNIANS WILL VOTE ON PROPOSITION 45 IN NOVEMBER.

THAT MEASURE WOULD MAKE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO THE STATE’S LANDMARK ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW PROCESS.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA HAS THIS EXPLAINER…

PROP 45 (jg) TRT 0:43 SOQ

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For years now, state lawmakers have wanted to change the California Environmental Quality Act…also known as CEQA….to fast track housing and energy projects.

Prop. 45 doesn’t get rid of environmental review, but it would impose a 365-day limit on those reviews … and limit public comment to just 45 days.

The measure would only apply to projects the state deems essential. That includes infrastructure like roads and bridges…and also housing…hospitals..broadband and schools.

Supporters say the prop would speed up critical infrastructure projects and reduce costs for taxpayers and consumers.

Opponents fear it could let projects that are harmful to the environment get built without public input.

Jake Gotta, KPBS News

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THE SURGE IN IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IS PUTTING A PAUSE ON A POPULAR INDIGENOUS FESTIVAL PLANNED FOR THIS WEEKEND IN SAN MARCOS.

ORGANIZERS TELL NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN … IT’S ALL IN AN EFFORT TO KEEP THEIR COMMUNITY MEMBERS SAFE

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OAXACAFEST 1(an) TRT: 0:47 SOQ

Nearly 40-thousand Oaxacans live in San Diego County.

This weekend, the Guelaguetza (geh-luh-get-sah) Festival was supposed to be a celebration of Oaxacan indigenous cultures.

CUETZ (KWES) RODRIGUEZ is a board member of the Coalition of Indigenous Communities of Oaxaca.

“Painful and sad canceling the event from last year. We’re aware of what's happening.”

He says the recent crackdown on immigration enforcement has made community members fearful.

The celebration was supposed to take place at Palomar College on Saturday, but Rodriguez says the peace of mind and safety of the community come first.

“this is not a problem for a small sector of the population. It's our neighbors. It impacts all of us, and it's escalating.”

The group has a date in mind for the rescheduled celebration, but they aren't making that public yet.

AN/KPBS

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A CIVICS PROJECT THAT BEGAN WITH A STUDENT AT POINT LOMA HIGH SCHOOL HAD WHAT YOU MIGHT CALL AN UNINTENDED OUTCOME. REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS IT LED TO A VISIT FROM CALIFORNIA’S JUNIOR U-S SENATOR.

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SCHIFFSD 1 1:07 SOQ

SENATOR ADAM SCHIFF WALKED INTO A LIBRARY CONFERENCE ROOM AT POINT LOMA HIGH… FILLED WITH ABOUT 100-STUDENTS. HE TOOK QUESTIONS FROM THEM ON SUBJECTS RANGING FROM THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SERVING IN THE HOUSE VERSUS THE SENATE… TO HOW TO INTEREST STUDENTS IN BECOMING ENGINEERS. AFTER HIS TIME WITH THE STUDENTS, SCHIFF TOOK QUESTIONS FROM THE LOCAL MEDIA. ON RECENTLY STEPPED UP ICE ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS IN SAN DIEGO AND ELSEWHERE, SCHIFF SAYS HE’S ASKED QUESTIONS OF THE AGENCY, BUT NOT GOTTEN ANY ANSWERS. BUT HE SAID, THE ABILITY TO GET ANSWERS MAY COME AFTER THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS.

“If the majority ends up changing in one house or both, we’ll have the ability to not just ask, but we’ll have the ability to subpoena and demand. There needs to be oversight here, and there’s been virtually no oversight.”

WHEN TALKING TO THE STUDENTS, SCHIFF POINTED OUT THAT WE’RE IN POLARIZED TIMES POLITICALLY. HE URGED THEM, AS THEY MOVE INTO ADULTHOOD, TO DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO HELP US MOVE PAST THIS DIFFICULT TIME. JC, KPBS NEWS.

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TWENTY MONTHS AFTER FIRING SAN DIEGO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, MAYOR TODD GLORIA NAMED A NEW PERSON FOR THE JOB YESTERDAY (THURSDAY).

HIS PICK IS BETHANY BEZAK (BEE-ZAK), WHO IS CURRENTLY THE CITY’S CHIEF PERFORMANCE AND LOGISTICS OFFICER.

NEWCOO1A :09

“I’ll be working really closely with the mayor in partnership to ensure that his vision is delivered, but my daily focus will be to ensure that we’re delivering services to our residents and also to our employees.”

THE C-O-O HANDLES SAN DIEGO’S DAILY OPERATIONS. GLORIA TOOK OVER THAT ROLE IN 2025.

BUT A FEW WEEKS AGO, SOME COUNCIL MEMBERS CALLED ON HIM TO GIVE IT UP AFTER THE CITY ADMITTED MISTAKES WITH ITS NEW TRASH BILLING SYSTEM.

GLORIA SAYS THOSE CALLS HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH APPOINTING BEZAK TO THE JOB.

NEWCOO 1B :09

“I think at this point in time is the right time to pass the baton to someone who I have extreme confidence will be able to deliver at the high level I expect from our executive leadership team.”

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL HAVE TO APPROVE BEZAK’S APPOINTMENT.

GLORIA IS ASKING THEM TO TAKE IT UP NEXT WEEK##########

YOU MAY HAVE HEARD ABOUT THE WOMAN SWIMMING THE LENGTH OF CALIFORNIA. YOU MAY NOT BE ABLE TO SEE HER FROM THE SHORELINE, BUT CATHERINE BREED IS NOW SWIMMING OFF THE COAST OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY … ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SPOKE WITH HER AS SHE PREPARED FOR THE LAST DAYS OF HER SWIM.

BREED trt: 4:51 SOQ

From a boat somewhere off Newport Beach, Catherine Breed took a break from swimming.

*Nat*

“Is this okay now? That’s perfect, actually, yeah. I think the boat’s about to turn off.”

Earlier on this day, her swim tally had reached well over 700 miles since July.

BREED 1a 00:08

“I feel great. We are looking forward to the finish. And I’m trying not to focus so much on being done, but rather enjoying the last few days.”

She’s about to set a new record: becoming the first person to swim the entire California coast.

But even before getting in the water, she was thinking about areas in the open Pacific where she could encounter danger.

BREED 1b 00:11

The pollution issue at Imperial Beach is something I've known about since day one. It is identified in my spreadsheet of planning as a red flag zone, meaning something that we need to be hyper-aware of.”

Before even getting to the border, Breed has come face to face with environmental issues most people don’t get to see.

BREED 1c 00:17

“California has a coastal current that typically runs north to south. There's historical data about that on NOAA. And this year, because of the ‘super’ El Niño, that current switched direction. And so the current is quite literally going against us the entire way.”

She says the unprecedented weather has been the hardest part of the swim.

*nat*

The California coast is rugged and cold. But it’s also facing a marine heatwave.

BREED 1d 00:22

“It's very noticeable how the ocean temperatures are affecting wildlife. The humpback whales, the last time we saw them was up in Pismo, and I know that they typically do come a little further south. I've seen manta rays and devil rays, which usually aren't around like Malibu, Santa Monica, typically.”

She’s also collecting plastic, like balloons, along the way.

BREED 1e 00:18

“As I've entered LA County and even as we're swimming through Orange County, there are so many balloons in the water. In one day motoring out, we picked up about ten mylar balloons, and that's just in my swim route in about an hour.”

As she completes the final legs of her swim, she’s about to face the environmental crisis at the border South County residents deal with every day.

Millions of gallons of sewage spill into the waters off Imperial Beach and Coronado from Mexico. The pollution keeps beaches closed. And exposure has made some people sick.

BREED 1f 00:19

“It's just heartbreaking that there's a beach in California, that the people that live in that area can't go to and stay safe and stay healthy. And, it's kind of interesting to think that I get to spend four months in the ocean, and there's people who live near the ocean and can't even spend four minutes in the water because it's so dirty.”

Aurora Czajkowski (chai-cow-skee) knows all about that. She grew up surfing in Imperial Beach long before the beaches closed.

BREED 1g 00:08

“I learned how to surf, and I used to swim. I mean, there used to be a Mayor’s Swim around the IB Pier every year. But I don't think we can do that anymore with the water quality issues.”

Czajkowski (chai-cow-skee) says the sewage crisis influenced her academic career at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

BREED 1h 00:09

“I'm trying to understand the physical factors that are driving where pollution goes and what impacts the community, like how it impacts the communities that it reaches.”

She says she hopes Breed brings national attention to a decades-long issue in her hometown.

BREED 1i 00:09

“I hope that her journey will kind of highlight that the South Bay San Diego communities do have a lot to give to our communities. And it's not just a dirty beach community.”

But she also wonders about Breed’s strategy when she reaches the polluted waters.

To avoid the contamination, Breed’s adding distance to her swim.

BREED 1j 00:14

“One thing we do is we track some of the beach closures, and our plan right now is to be about a mile offshore. So that should put me pretty far out from the pollution. And in addition, I'll take prophylactic antibiotics.”

Czajkowski (chai-cow-skee) says swimming a mile off the coast could protect her.

BREED 1k 00:14

“When we have pollution enter our ocean from a river mouth. It is like, contained in what we call a plume. And depending on those, like, physical forcing factors I was talking about, the plume will either like get trapped in the surf zone.”

Or she says the pollution will travel just outside where the waves break.

*nat*

Breed says one reason for the swim is raising awareness of ocean conservation issues like access to clean water.

She’s not just swimming. She’s coming ashore and talking to Californians about protecting the ocean.

BREED 1l 00:13

“What I hope comes out of my swim is that the people in the community look to the groups, look to create their own group that are invested in cleaning up those waters and that they go forth and do that.”

She’s partnering with WILDCOAST in Coronado next week to celebrate swimming the 900-mile coast.

To track her swim, visit KPBS.org. Tammy Murga, KPBS News.

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AFTER MONTHS OF DELAYS THE COUNTY’S NEW SANTEE ANIMAL SHELTER IS FINALLY UP AND RUNNING.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THE MODERN FACILITY COULD HELP FOSTER A BETTER ENVIRONMENT FOR PEOPLE AND PETS.

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SANTEESHELTER 1 (1:00)

Over the past couple of days … hundreds of dogs, cats, and other pets… have been making the journey … about 15 miles north from their previous shelter in Bonita … to their new home in Santee …

Dr. Brieana Sarvis is the county’s Director of Animal Services.

She says the Bonita site had a little over 150 dog kennels, but they were undersized and outdated. The new facility has 83, but they're more spacious.

“I anticipate we'll be fine. If we do run into space issues we can increase our foster population … hopefully we can help our adoptions go out just a little faster …”

Sarvis says the Santee location has medical and surgical suites for expanded on-site treatment, outdoor play yards … and larger, divided dog kennels and cat spaces, among other changes.

The department of animal services operates two sites, including the new one in Santee, and another in Carlsbad. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

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AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

AS A REMINDER, OCTOBER IS KIDS FREE MONTH

THIS GRANTS KIDS AGED TWELVE AND UNDER FREE ADMISSION WITH A PAID ADULT INTO OVER 70 MUSEUMS, HISTORIC SITES, AQUARIUMS OR GARDENS ACROSS THE COUNTY

AND ON FRIDAY’S, SATURDAY’S AND SUNDAY’S THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER YOU CAN TAKE THE KIDS TO THE SAN DIEGO ZOO’S HAL-GLOW-WEEN

THE AFTER-DARK EVENT IS FILLED WITH INTERACTIVE FESTIVITIES AND LOTS OF SPOOKY SURPRISES

ON SATURDAY, YOU COULD TAKE PART IN A TASTE OF CITY HEIGHTS

YOUR EVENT-BRITE TICKET GRANTS YOU ACCESS TO SAMPLE BITES FROM MORE THAN 30 CITY HEIGHTS RESTAURANTS

IT ALSO SEEMS LIKE A GOOD EVENT TO GET YOUR STEPS IN AS THE TASTING ROUTE IS MORE THAN A MILE AND A HALF LONG !

ON SUNDAY YOU CAN CELEBRATE BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH WITH A FREE YOGA SESSION AT OTAY LAKES COUNTY PARK IN CHULA VISTA

ORGANIZERS SAY ITS BEGINNER FRIENDLY AND ARE ASKING ATTENDEES TO WEAR PINK TO SHOW THEIR SUPPORT!

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, ENJOY!

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. It’s hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

