District Attorney: No charges for officer who fatally shot 16-year-old

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH>>>> [ THE D-A ISN’T CHARGING THE POLICE OFFICER IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF 16-YEAR-OLD KONOA WILSON ]More on HOW THE COMMUNITY IS REACTING next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

26 OUT OF THE LAST 27 DAYS …

THAT’S HOW MANY TIMES THE PRICE A GALLON OF REGULAR GAS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY SAW AN INCREASE

IT IS NOW AT ITS HIGHEST AMOUNT SINCE THE END OF MAY

CURRENTLY IT SITS AT MORE THAN SIX DOLLARS A GALLON

SINCE THE START OF THE WAR ON IRAN IN LATE FEBRUARY, OIL PRICES HAVE SHOT UP BY NEARLY A DOLLAR AND FORTY CENTS

THESE FIGURES COME TO US FROM TRIPLE A AND OIL PRICE INFORMATION SERVICE

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THINGS WILL FEEL A LOT COOLER ACROSS THE ENTIRE COUNTY THIS WEEK ESPECIALLY IN COMPARISON TO THE PAST FEW WEEKS

A COOLING TREND IS EXPECTED TO BRING TEMPERATURES ANYWHERE FROM FIVE TO TEN DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR

NEAR THE COAST HIGHS WILL BE UNDER 80 DEGREES

WHILE OUR MOUNTAIN AREAS WILL HAVE HIGHS IN THE LOW 80’S

THE COUNTY’S INLAND VALLEY’S WILL TOP OUT IN THE LOW 90’S

BUT OUR DESERTS WILL STILL BE HOT WITH TEMPS IN THE 100’S

MAKE SURE YOU FIND TIME TO ENJOY THE COOL, AS FORECASTERS SAY TEMPS WILL RISE BACK TO NEAR NORMAL LATE IN THE WEEK

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CALIFORNIA’S CURRENT LICENSE PLATE SEQUENCE OF ONE NUMBER, FOLLOWED BY THREE LETTERS, AND THREE NUMBERS … IS ALL USED UP

IN 1980, THE FIRST PLATE UNDER THAT SEQUENCE WAS 1, A-A-A, 0-0-0 …

AND THE LAST WAS 9 Z-Z-Z 9-9-9

A SPOKESPERSON WITH THE DMV TOLD THE LA-TIMES THAT ALTHOUGH THE LAST ONES OF THE ORIGINAL SEQUENCE HAVE BEEN PRODUCED, THERE ARE STILL ABOUT 110-THOUSAND PLATES THAT HAVEN’T BEEN ISSUED YET

THE NEW SEQUENCE WILL BE THREE NUMBERS, FOLLOWED BY THREE LETTERS AND ONE NUMBER

THE TIMES SAYS THE D-M-V HAS ALREADY BEGUN ROLLING OUT PLATES WITH THE NEW SEQUENCE AND EXPECTS IT TO LAST 40 YEARS

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SURFS UP DOGGOS !

THE 21ST ANNUAL SURF DOG, SURF-A-THON WAS ON SUNDAY AT DEL MAR’S DOG BEACH

THE EVENT SAW NEARLY FIFTY SURF-FRIENDLY PUPS RIDING WAVES AND BATTLING IT OUT FOR THE ‘BEST-IN-SURF’ TITLE

THE DOGS WERE JUDGED ON THE LENGTH OF THEIR RIDES, THEIR OVERALL CONFIDENCE AND STYLE POINTS

THERE WAS ALSO A FREESTYLE SURF CONTEST FOR OWNERS THAT SURF ALONGSIDE THEIR FURRY FRIENDS

CONGRATS TO ALL THE COMPETING CANINES … ESPECIALLY FAITH, DELILAH AND SUGAR; THE NEWEST HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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THIS MONTH, THE D-A’S OFFICE ANNOUNCED IT WON’T FILE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST SAN DIEGO POLICE OFFICER DANIEL GOLD.

16-YEAR-OLD KONOA (kuh-NO-uh) WILSON WAS RUNNING AWAY FROM GUNSHOTS WHEN GOLD SHOT HIM TWICE IN THE BACK, KILLING HIM.

THE CITY AGREED TO PAY 30-MILLION DOLLARS TO WILSON’S FAMILY.

BUT THE D-A’S OFFICE SAYS THERE IS NO CRIMINAL CHARGE PROVABLE BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT.

TASHA WILLIAMSON ADVOCATES FOR POLICE REFORM AND ACCOUNTABILITY.

DANOCHARGE 1A :15

They did not depend on the jury they always depend on, that is a court process. Jurors make the decision, not the DAs. The DAs provide the evidence. And in this case, with a Black 16-year-old child, they didn’t allow it.

THE SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE REPORTS GOLD IS STILL WORKING WITH THE DEPARTMENT IN AN ADMINISTRATIVE CAPACITY …. AND INTERNAL AFFAIRS WILL LAUNCH ITS OWN INVESTIGATION.

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A-I LEADERS ARE RAISING A RED FLAG. THEY SAY THE TECHNOLOGY COULD BE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS THEIR CONCERNS ARE SPARKING A NATIONAL DEBATE ABOUT REGULATIONS FOR THESE A-I COMPANIES

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AI BILL RT 1:02 SOQ

JACOB COXON RECENTLY QUIT HIS JOB AT ANTHROPIC. BUT THE AI RESEARCHER DID NOT LEAVE QUIETLY. HE POSTED A SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGE THAT CAUSED A NATIONAL DEBATE ABOUT AI REGULATIONS.

HE WARNED, QUOTE “PEOPLE BUILDING AI EARNESTLY BELIEVE THAT IT COULD KILL US ALL BY THE END OF THE DECADE." END QUOTE. CONGRESS MEMBER SARA JACOB SHARES THOSE CONCERNS

“I THINK THE RISKS ARE VERY REAL. A LOT OF WHAT WE’RE SEEING RIGHT, IS IN THE TESTING PHASES IS THESE AI AGENTS NOT FOLLOWING THE RULES THEY WERE GIVEN OR FINDING TO DECEIVE THE COMPANIES IN THE ROLE… THESE SORT OF TASKS THAT THEY'VE BEEN GIVEN TO DO IN THIS TESTING ENVIRONMENT.”

THOSE RISKS INCLUDE AI’S ABILITY TO CREATE BIO WEAPONS, INFLUENCE MENTAL HEALTH, AND INCORPORATE PROBLEMATIC BIASES IN THINGS LIKE JOB SCREENINGS. JACOBS SAYS MORE SAFETY MEASURES NEED TO BE ADDED AT A FEDERAL LEVEL.

BUT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SAYS PUMPING THE BREAKS ON AI WOULD CAUSE THE US TO LOSE ITS COMPETITIVE EDGE OVER CHINA. CARLY KAY, KPBS NEWS.

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL PASSED A RESOLUTION YESTERDAY (MONDAY) CALLING FOR MORE SAFEGUARDS FOR DRIVERLESS TAXIS.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN HAS MORE.

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WAYMO 1 (0:57) SOQ

One of the leading robotaxi companies, Waymo, officially launched in San Diego this month.

But City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert says local elected officials didn't have a chance to design policies surrounding the company’s operations. The council has not voted on whether it should operate in San Diego at all.

That’s despite robotaxis making headlines across the country in recent months for blocking first responders during emergencies.

“When our firefighters, our police officers, or our ambulance drivers are responding to 911, life-or-death emergencies, nothing should be in their way. Not a company, not an algorithm, not an autonomous driverless vehicle.”

Monday’s city council resolution calls on the state legislature and governor to provide more local control over driverless taxi companies. And it expresses support for a federal bill that would create new emergency response requirements for robotaxis.

During the council meeting, a Waymo leader called the resolution premature… and said the company has trained with local first responders.

KT, KPBS news

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AFTER 25 EMMY NOMINATIONS THIS YEAR, HBO’S DRAMA, THE PITT IS GETTING ANOTHER KIND OF RECOGNITION. HEALTH CARE WORKERS SAY IT GIVES VIEWERS A GLIMPSE INSIDE THE ER.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO TAKES US INSIDE SHARP GROSSMONT TO FIND OUT WHAT LOCAL DOCTORS AND NURSES THINK IT GETS RIGHT…AND HOW IT MAY BE SHAPING PATIENT EXPECTATIONS.

NATS: AMBULANCE BAY

If you work in an emergency room, there's a good chance you've watched The Pitt.

Emergency room doctor James Elia says he was hooked when he heard the show uses real cases.

JAMES ELIA

ER DOCTOR

I kind of try to figure out what, what's going on with the patient. But at the same time you get a little bit of anxiety because it kind of brings you back to thinking, geez, am I on shift.

Elia has worked at Sharp Grossmont for 17 years.

JAMES ELIA

Some days we are like the pitt, you know, and it's not every single day. It's not every single hour. But we definitely have days where it's that busy.

Elia says television can create very different expectations about what actually happens in an ER.

JAMES ELIA

There's of course some Hollywood hype in these shows as some things that are exaggerated.

And those TV versions of medicine can stick with patients.

JAMES ELIA

People throughout the years would ask me, for example, are you going to pump the stomach, which we don't really do, but you see that on some of these shows.

Then there are the moments that may show viewers a side of the ER they rarely see.

AMBER DINH

ER NURSE

There’s a fight scene with a nurse…she gets in a fight with a patient because the patient is getting aggressive.

That scene hit close to home for Amber Dinh. She's an ER nurse.

AMBER DINH

I was recently in a fight with a patient, a patient on a hold, and she's in a psychiatric moment. And she started, she ran out of her room and started swinging fists at people. I think it's finally opening the public's eyes and like, oh my gosh, like, people actually do this every day and have to help people in these conditions.

But she says the show isn't just capturing the dramatic moments.

It also shows the constant juggling that happens behind the scenes. …things most patients don't see when they're waiting for care.

AMBER DINH

Someone's dying in room five and someone's, you know, asking for a hot blanket in room two. Meanwhile, you know, you have to have send someone to cath lab in room three. everything's going on at once, whether it's minor or little. And I think it's nice that people see like, oh, there's something bigger going on than just sometimes what I'm going through.

And it turns out, the show may be teaching people more than she realizes.

A study from USC's Norman Lear Center surveyed more than 1,400 viewers of The Pitt.

Viewers who watched an end of life storyline said they were more likely to plan ahead…including making a living will or designating a power of attorney.

That’s an area where palliative care doctor Nicki Rao says the show is helping start important conversations.

NICKI RAO

So it is sadly very common that people have not ironed out their wishes for end of life. So I probably see this scenario on a weekly basis, if not more often.

And now, when she talks with patients about those difficult decisions…

NICKI RAO

I'm glad I can finally tell them that, hey, there are shows on TV, did you watch this and see if they reply? Or sometimes they tell me like, oh, it's kind of like the pitt. And so I'm glad that there's finally a kind of third party space that I can refer to.

And she says The Pitt is showing a version of medicine that looks different from the medical dramas many viewers grew up with.

NICKI RAO

Before you'd watch medical TV shows for the drama, the affairs, the crazy scenarios that you couldn't figure out. And now they're showing real medicine. So things like heart failure or bad COPD or cancer, those are very realistic things that come into our E.R.

Rao says the show is also bringing attention to fields many people don't know about.

NICKI RAO

So like palliative care, like death doulas, like chaplains, the people that are really supporting our patients

Dinh says maybe pulling back the curtain on the people who run emergency rooms is the real impact of The Pitt…

AMBER DINH

Sometimes like they'll be like oh I’ve seen the pit. Like, is your job like the pitt. They're curious and it’s kind of nice.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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CRUISE SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED IN SAN DIEGO…BRINGING A LOT MORE TOURISTS AND THEIR WALLETS TO DOWNTOWN.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THIS YEAR, MORE CRUISES WILL START OR END IN THE CITY.

CRUISE1 0:56 SOQ

Port officials say it’s the biggest cruise season in 15 years…with 183 stops at the downtown pier.

ROSE

It’s just a really exciting day for the port.

Renee Rose is the Port of San Diego’s maritime commercial manager. She says more cruise lines are using San Diego as a home port this year. That means cruises are starting or ending in San Diego, not just stopping by for the day.

ROSE

Those visitors are staying about 2.3 days before the cruise in hotels here in beautiful downtown San Diego, typically. And then they're saying another 2.6 days after the cruise ends.

That’s five days of spending on local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

Home port calls make up about 80% of the calls this season. The rest visit San Diego for the day. Like The Ruby Princess. It arrived Monday morning at 8 a.m. and was set to leave around 9 p.m.

The last ship of the season will leave San Diego on May 24. Katie Anastas, KPBS News

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

