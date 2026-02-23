Elected officials denied entry into Otay Mesa Detention Center

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I'm Lawrence K. Jackson ….it's MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD. ELECTED OFFICIALS WERE DENIED ENTRY INTO THE OTAY MESA IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTER. More on that next. But first... the headlines….

CONSTRUCTION ON CHULA VISTA’S HARBOR PARK IS SET TO BEGIN IN THE COMING WEEKS

THE PROJECT WILL DOUBLE THE OVERALL SIZE OF THE PARK, FORMERLY KNOWN AS BAYSIDE PARK

THE PORT OF SAN DIEGO SAYS THE FIRST PHASE WILL BRING MANY NEW AMENITIES ALONG WITH IT...

INCLUDING A NEW PARK ENTRANCE, A SPLASH PAD WITH AN

OUTDOOR SHOWER, A NEW NAUTICAL-THEMED PLAYGROUND AND

PLENTY OF PEDESTRIAN WALKWAYS AND PICNIC TABLES

THE PORTWOOD PIER PLAZA IN IMPERIAL BEACH IS ALSO GETTING A MAKEOVER.

ARTIST NICOLE MARIE PETE WAS CHOSEN TO CREATE ARTWORK FOR A ‘SPLASH PAD’ PLAY AREA, COMING TO THE PLAZA LATER THIS YEAR.

NICOLE’S WORK HONORS NATIVE AMERICAN IDENTITY AND HERITAGE.

SHE’S PROPOSED TWO MURALS TO HELP BEAUTIFY THE SPLASH PAD AREA, CELEBRATING THE CULTURE AND ENVIRONMENT OF IMPERIAL BEACH.

CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START NEXT MONTH, AND WRAP UP BY DECEMBER.

AN ART EXHIBIT OF WORKS FROM THE PERSONAL COLLECTION OF MUSICAL ICONS SWIZZ BEATZ AND ALICIA KEYS IS COMING TO SAN DIEGO.

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE AT THE MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART IN LA JOLLA AND WILL FEATURE WORK FROM NEARLY FORTY BLACK ARTISTS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD – INCLUDING PAINTERS, PHOTOGRAPHERS AND SCULPTORS.

THE EXHIBIT CELEBRATES ‘GIANTS’ IN THE ART SPACE.

IT WILL MAKE ITS WEST COAST DEBUT IN SAN DIEGO FROM APRIL TO AUGUST.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news.

CALIFORNIA U-S SENATOR ALEX PADILLA AND TWO SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISORS WERE DENIED ENTRY INTO THE OTAY MESA DETENTION CENTER ON FRIDAY.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THEY'RE CONCERNED ABOUT CONDITIONS INSIDE.

Senator Alex Padilla arrived for an unannounced visit to the center this afternoon. He says he was in the lobby for about half an hour, but was ultimately denied access.

SEN. ALEX PADILLA, (D) CALIFORNIA

They tried to suggest that I wasn't allowed to come in because it didn't provide a seven day notice. That's a moot point. The law is clear. Members of Congress have access at any time.

San Diego County Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre were also here to inspect health and safety conditions.

They say they did get prior permission to inspect the facility…but once they got into the lobby, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers said their national counterparts were denying the supervisors entry.

Lawson-Remer says county health officials are allowed to inspect facilities under California health and safety code.

TERRA LAWSON-REMER, SD COUNTY SUPERVISOR, DISTRICT 3

It is a huge red flag to me that they will not let us in. It's not just a moral issue, but it is also a clear legal issue. We will be initiating litigation. ICE is in clear violation of the health and safety code.

CoreCivic owns and operates the facility. In an email, the company told KPBS that it was cooperating with the county public health officer for a visit.

The supervisors say the county's chief medical officer was only allowed to see the kitchen and medical bay. And that means he can't do a complete health inspection. KA, KPBS News.

THE FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF A SAN DIEGO NON-PROFIT IS FACING NEW FELONY CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING TENS OF THOUSANDS IN DONATIONS AND COUNTY FUNDS.

FOR THIS WEEKS "WHY IT MATTERS" SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO'S LISA HALVERSTADT SAYS THE FORMER EXECUTIVE HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF FELONY EMBEZZLEMENT.

EMBEZZLE 1 (vosd) TRT (01:03) SOQ “why it matters”

The County of San Diego gave two grants to a nonprofit called the Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego to test street drugs and distribute naloxone, which can reverse an overdose of fentanyl and test street drugs. But District Attorney Summer Stephan charged Amy Knox, the former chief operating officer, with six felonies for allegedly stealing $134,000 of that money.

She allegedly used it for travel, plastic surgery, purebred dogs, high-end clothes and even to pay her home electric bills.

It turns out both the county and the nonprofit at least initially missed Knox’s previous four-year state prison sentence for embezzlement.

In July, Voice of San Diego asked the county how it vets staff of county contractors. At the time, we pointed out Knox’s past conviction. A county spokesperson said it’s up to the contractors. The CEO of the Harm Reduction Coalition said the past conviction didn’t come up in their background check.

Now the scandal may force the county to reform how it oversees its contractors.

For Voice of San Diego, I’m Lisa Halverstadt and that’s why it matters

JUST A FEW MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DOWN, A BARRIO LOGAN INSTITUTION IS COMING BACK.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS …. AN ICONIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT IS GETTING READY TO MOVE INTO A NEW LOCATION.

From 1933 until 2025 … the Estudillo family served tamales, chorizo, beans … handmade tortillas and so much more at Las Cuatro Milpas.

The food was renowned for its simplicity and flavor, and the cash-only restaurant often had a long line out front.

But it closed in December. Now Las Cuatro Milpas is reopening just a few blocks away. Nadia Estudillo is the great-granddaughter of the restaurant’s original owners.

“We’re still going to keep our same dishes, same dynamic that people love as always, going down the cooking line. We're going to keep all that the same, just a few tweaks and upgrades there along the line, but it's for the best.”

Estudillo says those upgrades include decor and merchandise for sale. And she says they will start accepting cards for payment.

The family sold the old restaurant property for 2 point 2 million dollars. Estudillo says it was due to financial issues that are being resolved.

She hopes the new location will open by Chicano Park Day – April 25. JA KPBS News.##########

THE NEW CHULA VISTA ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IS UNDERWAY IN THE SOUTH BAY AND HOPES TO DRAW FILM PRODUCTION AWAY FROM L-A.

BUT ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS KEARNY MESA ALREADY HAS AN ACTIVE STUDIO SPACE, WHERE SHOOTING FOR THE FEATURE FILM CONCERT HEROES JUST WRAPPED UP.

CONCERTHEROES (ba) 1:03 SOQ

Steven Mark grew up in San Diego. When he decided to make Concert Heroes, he wanted to shoot here and not just because it’s where the story takes place.

STEVEN MARK Promoting the San Diego film community is so important to me. So that was another big reason shooting here.

So he filmed at Encore Event Center and Spark Studio, owned by Leo Kats.

LEO KATS The entire property is two acres with two buildings. One is just a full on event center and then the other building, we do some events but it's primarily used as a studio.

Mark and his crew used every inch of space, says Kats.

LEO KATS So they were able to take scenes that would otherwise have to be filmed in probably a dozen different places and they found spots on the property that they could film here. So I believe it's a pretty abbreviated shoot. They're doing, I think, 10 pages a day, which is probably twice as much as any traditional film shoot.

Concert Heroes wrapped shooting and is hoping for release later this year.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

KAT DE LAET (DEH-LAT) IS AN INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED PHOTOGRAPHER, WHO VOLUNTEERS HER TIME AND TALENT TO CAPTURE THE REAL PERSONALITY OF SHELTER DOGS.

ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI SAYS HER PHOTOS CAN EVEN HELP GET THEM ADOPTED.

PETPHOTOG (3:33) "...KPBS News"

VO: Her images are powerful. (No music - in included NATS from the link Kat shared and shared project with Mkey)

VO: elegant.

VO: And in 1/300th of a second, her camera captures the true essence of an animal. A moment (pause) frozen in time.

VO: Pet photographer Kat De Laet, tells the story of animals through her lens. An internationally-acclaimed award-winning photography artist, (show list of awards?) her pictures are a momentary snapshot of the loving bond between people and their pets.

KAT: MDAMRON_3147-002.MXF 12;41;49;02 It solidifies something that you can't touch, kind of. And, I love that for people. (COVERED)

NAT: “DOG” (humane society volunteer walking with a dog.

VO: And it is those human bonds she hopes shelter animals will find - by allowing people to see the animals through her lens.

KAT: MDAMRON_3147-002.MXF 12;43;30;18 I just hope that people see a pet that could be a part of their family

Or

MDAMRON_3147-002.MXF 12;43;15;12 I would hope that they see a dog that is very lovable just waiting for a home. And I hope in the photos that I take that their personality shines through.

VO: For the last year, Kat has volunteered her time each month to take pictures of animals at the San Diego Humane Society. Especially ones that have waited in the shelter for months without any interest. She says her images highlight the importance of showing each animal as the individual it is - with its own story.

MDAMRON_3174.MXF Hi Handsome

MDAMRON_3173.MXF You just getting all the attention

VO: A story that could take a positive turn with Kat’s help for Doberman Maserati, his regal and sleek composition complicated by his dapper bowtie collar.

KAT: MDAMRON_3147-002.MXF 12;45;08;09 I do love it, and I, I really hope that I can make a difference by doing it. And obviously I do it, you know, kind of selfishly, too. I just like hanging out with dogs.

VO: And by the looks of Napoleon, the uber fluffy, somewhat derpy German Shepard, it would be an understatement to say they like it too. She takes her time, gives space, and lets the dogs lead the photo session.

NAT suggestion: IMG_5665.MOV IMG_5649.MOV 00:00:17:02 dog heavy breathing

VO: With lots of treats, toys, and water breaks along the way.

NAT suggestion: MDAMRON_3153.MXF 12;56;43;27 water break

VO: She uses her full vocal range to make different sounds…and a high-tech tool.

KAT: MDAMRON_3156.MXF This is one of my favorite noisemakers. It is actually just - I cut this out of an old toy. So just a squeaker. But I use it as a whistle

VO: Ok, not that high-tech. But a great way to get the GLORIOUS head tilt.

MDAMRON_3181.MXF “good job buddy” (sheperd head tilt)

MDAMRON_3184.MXF look at his sit

VO: The story of why an adult dog ends up at a shelter is always sad. In their intake photos, Napoleon and Maserati look like different dogs. Their soulful eyes reflect their insecurity and uncertainty of their new overstimulating environment.

VO: But with TLC and a little Kat magic, their new glamor shots showcase their natural exuberance, and often goofy-nature. Her camera catches the hopeful light in their eyes.

NINA: MDAMRON_3149.MXF 12;53;22;24 The eyes, the ears, the smile. 12;54;31;17 Having volunteers take pictures like Kat. It helps a lot because it lets these animals show their true personality.

MDAMRON_3153.MXF 12;56;34;22 “squeak, perfect.”

VO: Humane Society spokesperson Nina Thompson says Kat's photos can really show a potential adopter what they’re bringing home. And with more than 750 adult dogs in their care, it takes a team with many different talents to give these animals a second chance. (use graph and warehouse shelter b-roll in Nina link)

NINA: MDAMRON_3149.MXF 12;55;06;06 It doesn't matter what type of job you do for a living. You can probably help us with your skills. So photography or animal handling. We have our finance department for paperwork. So there's all kinds of ways you can support animals in need.

VO: and supporting the needs of animals is what Kat has squarely in her viewfinder. With One. Shutter. Click. At a time. Their new image can (and has) change their story.

VO: Like Maserati the Doberman. Found as a stray in Paradise Hills. Microchipped but unclaimed. Maserati was adopted the day after his glamor shot was uploaded to the Humane Society’s website.

VO: Maya Trabulsi

KAT: MDAMRON_3147-002.MXF 12;45;21;21 if I can change a life or two with them, even if it's like just one that is. That's amazing.

VO: KPBS News

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I'm Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.