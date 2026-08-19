ICE is no longer permitted to utilize two county firing ranges

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19TH>>>> [ THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS MADE A DECISION ON ICE USING COUNTY FIRING RANGES ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

THE PRICE OF AN EXISTING SINGLE-FAMILY HOME IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY SAW A SLIGHT INCREASE LAST MONTH WHILE OVERALL SALES TOOK A DIP

THE CALIFORNIA REALTORS ASSOCIATION SAYS THE MEDIAN PRICE FOR AN EXISTING SINGLE-FAMILY HOME ROSE TO JUST SHY OF 1 POINT 1 MILLION DOLLARS IN JULY

HOWEVER, OVERALL SALES IN THE COUNTY FOR JULY ARE DOWN ALMOST SEVEN PERCENT FROM JUNE

THE TIME THAT IT TAKES TO SELL A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME IN SAN DIEGO IN

JULY WAS NINETEEN DAYS...

CALIFORNIA REALTORS ASSOCIATIONS SAYS THAT'S JUST ONE DAY LONGER THAN THE PREVIOUS MONTH ... BUT IS SIX DAYS FASTER THAN ONE YEAR AGO

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MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS WILL BE SPENT ON RAIL IMPROVEMENTS FOR AMTRAK'S PACIFIC SURF-LINER

MORE THAN 30 MILLION WILL SPECIFICALLY GO TO UPGRADES IN ENCINITAS

THE GOAL IS:

- TO PROVIDE MORE RELIABLE CONNECTIONS,

- IMPROVE RAILROAD SAFETY AND PERFORMANCE

- AND EXPAND RAIL SERVICE AS A WHOLE

THE FUNDS WERE AWARDED BY WAY OF THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A BULK OF THE FUNDS WILL GO TO SAN-DAG WHO PLANS TO DOUBLE-TRACK THE ENTIRETY OF THE LOS ANGELES-SAN DIEGO-SAN LUIS OBISPO

CORRIDOR

THE REMAINDER OF THE FUNDS WILL BE SPENT ON THE FOLLOWING:

- IMPROVING PEDESTRIAN ACCESS TO A BIKE PATH AND AN UNDERPASS

- REPLACING A BRIDGE

- AND RAIL SAFETY UPGRADES AT CAMP PENDLETON, OCEANSIDE, ENCINITAS AND OTHER CITIES ALONG INFRASTRUCTURE OWNED BY NORTH COUNTY TRANSIT

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PICKLEBALL CHAIN, THE PICKLR IS LANDING IN CARLSBAD NEXT MONTH

THE SPORTS AND FITNESS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION SAYS THAT PICKLEBALL IS BECOMING ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING SPORTS IN AMERICA

S-F-I-A SAYS THAT IN 20-25, MORE THAN 24 MILLION AMERICANS CURRENTLY PLAYED PICKLEBALL

AND NOW, CARLSBAD IS GETTING ITS OWN THIRTY-SIX THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT INDOOR FACILITY

THE PICKLR'S WEBSITE SAYS THERE WILL BE MULTIPLE COURTS, ORGANIZED LEAGUES FOR COMPETITORS AND LESSONS FOR THOSE NEW TO

THE SPORT

THE PICKLR'S WEBSITE SAYS THE FACILITY IS SET TO OPEN ON SEPTEMBER FOURTH

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES CAN NO LONGER USE TWO SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRING RANGES.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN HAS MORE ON THE DECIDING VOTE BY THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

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SUPESICE (0:56)

Agents with ICE and Customs and Border Protection trained for years at two county gun ranges in Otay Mesa and Miramar Air Base.

But supervisors ended those license agreements.

Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer says it’s QUOTE “immoral” to support the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

“The very core bottom line is that we’ve seen too many people dying at the hands of armed ICE agents, and I don’t believe we at the county should be complicit.”

Supervisor Jim Desmond voted against ending the range agreements. He acknowledged ICE has QUOTE “overstepped.” But he said agents need more access to training – not less.

“Let them train in a place where they can learn how to de-escalate a situation. That’s the training I think we’d all like to see.”

Customs and Border Protection commissioner Rodney Scott said ending the range agreements will result in staffing issues and longer wait times at border crossings and the San Diego Airport.

KT, KPBS News.

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ICE AGENTS ARRESTED A PADRES MINOR LEAGUE AT THE EL PASO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SUNDAY MORNING. HIS FAMILY IS DEMANDING HIS RELEASE.

PADRESICE 1 (gs) 1:11 SOQ

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JORGE 00:00:19:24“We just want to have him released. We don’t want him detained anymore.”

That is Jorge Pirela. The brother of Padres minor league coach Oswaldo Pirela.

JORGE 00:00:24:08“He’s a completely legal immigrant. He did everything the right and proper way. We followed every single pathway that the Congress created for us immigrants.

Pirela was born in Venezuela and has been in the country since 2014. He joined the Padres organization in 2024 as a coach for the minor league team in El Paso. He has a legal work permit.

In a statement confirming the arrest, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Pirela’s legal status had expired.

Jorge Pirela says his brother has a pending asylum application. He is a vocal critic of the Venezuelan regime and can’t go back. Even though Maduro is no longer in power.

JORGE 00:05:57:11“The government in Venezuela is still persecuting everybody that is against him. This is still happening. If you get stopped in the middle of the road, they can check your phone to see if you have any type of pictures or things that celebrate or go against the government.”

Pirela’s arrest is part of a nationwide trend. In July, ICE began working with TSA to arrest immigrants in airports.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

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MORE ROAD CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY THIS WEEK AROUND THE SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS NOT EVERYONE IS HAPPY ABOUT THE CHANGES.

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AIRPORT 1 (ab) 1:15 soq

AB: Construction crews are just getting started on an expansion of Pacific Highway, outside the airport's car rental center. Additional left and right turn lanes are meant to help manage traffic to the airport, says airport spokesperson Nicole Hall.

NH: "And just making the current situation, the current roadways, more expansive and adding those lanes, allowing people to get to the airport just a little bit faster with less stops."

AB: The airport is paying for the widenings as part of the Terminal 1 expansion. But they were planned by the city of San Diego. And it's not just Pacific Highway. Grape Street in Little Italy is losing all of its parking and going from three lanes to four. Chris Gomez leads the Little Italy Association. Business owners there are not happy about the widening.

CG: "Traffic counts are substantially high, and now you're going to add an additional lane of traffic, removing all parking, which is kind of a pedestrian buffer in case of any safety measures or hazards of a car veering off."

AB: So how about better public transit to the airport? SANDAG is planning a rail connection… by 2050. In the meantime, it's exploring better bus and shuttle services. Though it's unclear how those will be funded, or when they'll start. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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SAN DIEGO IS ALREADY PREPARING FOR WHAT COULD BE A HISTORIC EL NINO SEASON.

FORECASTERS SAY THERE'S A HIGH CHANCE THIS EL NINO COULD BE STRONGER THAN ANY WE'VE SEEN SINCE 19-50.

THE CITY IS NOW CLEARING STORM CHANNELS...AND UPGRADING FLOOD-PRONE AREAS.

SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA SAYS THE WORK STARTS NOW TO GET READY FOR POSSIBLE FLOODING...

ELNINOPREPS 1A (ee) (0:10)

“Do not wait to prepare, heavy rain can develop quickly and preparation now can protect your property and more importantly your life and the lives of your loved ones.”

OVER THE NEXT MONTH, INFORMATION WILL BE MAILED TO MORE THAN 7 THOUSAND HOMES IN HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS WITH GUIDANCE ON PROTECTING PROPERTY.

OFFICIALS ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO REPORT ANY BLOCKED DRAINS THROUGH THE CITY'S GET IT DONE APP.

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THE OLD GLOBE'S OUTDOOR PRODUCTION OF SHAKESPEARE'S "MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING" GIVES THE PLAY A MODERN TWIST.

ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS EXPLORES WHY THE STORY CONTINUES TO RESONATE:

MUCHADO (1:17) SOQ

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From Heated Rivalry to Buffy and Spike… audiences love an enemies-to-lovers plot. And Shakespeare might be one of the best to ever do it.

"So you know a lot of people say that Much Ado About Nothing is the original rom-com."

Barry Edelstein STEEN is Artistic Director of The Old Globe.

He says everybody knows Beatrice and Benedick should be together — except for the two of them.

"spoiler alert, there's a big kiss at the end of the play. When they kiss, the audience goes bananas because we've been waiting all night for them to finally figure it out."

Eden Espinosa plays Beatrice.

"I'm really falling in love with playing this woman, and I love her her um strength, her independence. Um she really speaks her mind when it comes to her opinions about how women are treated, how men treat women, and their places in society."

The Globe's production is set in modern times. Which Edelstein says mirrors the late 1500s, when Shakespeare's actors dressed in a way their audiences understood.

"When people are in modern clothes, you can see who's got money and who doesn't have money. You can see who's in the military and who's not in the military."

Much Ado About Nothing is on stage through August 30.

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS news.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Today’s pod was edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.